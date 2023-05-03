Home Nation

Army holds 'Buland Bharat' exercise in Arunachal to test synergy in simulated war conditions

Last week, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh categorically conveyed that development of relations between India and China is premised on prevalence of peace and tranquility at the borders.

Indian Army soldiers stand next to a M777 Ultra Lightweight Howitzer positioned along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh (File Photo | AFP)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The armed forces have carried out an integrated surveillance and firepower training exercise known as Buland Bharat to test “simulated war conditions in high altitude area” at the Mandala High Altitude Firing Ranges in Arunachal Pradesh even as tensions continue to prevail along the Line of Actual Control with China.

“The month-long training culminated in the test exercise in which troops and equipment were tested in simulated war conditions in high altitude areas and extreme weather conditions during which synergised surveillance and firepower from infantry and artillery radars, weapon systems and direction of fire from air were practised,” said a source. Uninterrupted communication on multiple media was also tested at long distances.

The exercise validated plans for bringing down integrated firepower by orchestrating synchronised firing by artillery guns and fire support components of the infantry, aimed toward the destruction of designated targets.

As per the official message tweeted by Indian Army’s Gajraj Corps Artillery, Infantry, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the Special Forces conducted day and night training for integrated surveillance and application of fire to maximize destruction at target.

The SSB and ITBP are the Border Guarding Forces under the administrative control of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Former Artillery officer (Gunner) Lt Gen VK Chaturvedi (Retd) said, “It is a major exercise to add coordination and speed towards the detection, destruction and depletion of the enemy’s war waging capabilities.”

ALSO READ | Top Himalayan Buddhist leaders meet at Arunachal border village Dalai Lama used to enter India

“Exercise Buland Bharat involved the synergised application of surveillance and firepower capabilities of the artillery and the infantry in close coordination with Special Forces, Aviation and Central Armed Police Forces deployed in West Kameng and Tawang districts of Arunachal Pradesh,” added the source.

The Gajraj Corps, under which the exercise was held, handles major responsibilities which span from counterinsurgency to the Line of Actual Control in West Arunachal Pradesh including the Tawang area.

The Defence Minister “reiterated that violation of existing agreements has eroded the entire basis of bilateral relations and disengagement at the border will logically be followed with de-escalation,” said the MoD, adding that the two ministers had “frank discussions about developments on the India-China border as well as bilateral relations.”

The bilateral meeting was the first between the two Defence Ministers since the May 2020 standoff in Eastern Ladakh.

India has been talking of the status quo ante as far as the situation in Eastern Ladakh is concerned where in May 2020 the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) had mobilized its troops creating a standoff at multiple points. The Indian Army responded to it with mirror deployment.

Further, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar is to hold a bilateral meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang on Thursday, prior to his attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Foreign Ministers meeting.

