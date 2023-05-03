Home Nation

Elderly couple beaten to death for allegedly practising black magic in Jharkhand 

Published: 03rd May 2023 07:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2023 07:10 PM   |  A+A-

Beaten-Thrashed

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)

By PTI

LATEHAR: An elderly couple was beaten to death allegedly for practising black magic in Jharkhand's Latehar district, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.

The couple Sibal Ganju (70) and his wife Bavni Devi (65) were forcibly dragged away by some people to a panchayat in Hesla village and beaten to death with lathis allegedly for practising witchcraft on Tuesday night, police said.

After the couple died, their bodies were dumped in their house and the daughter-in-law and grandchildren were beaten up, they said.

The family members informed the police on Wednesday morning.

Latehar Superintendent of Police, Anjani Anjan said all the accused involved in the incident have been arrested.

"We are investigating the incident from all possible angles and launched a massive hunt to apprehend the other accused reported at large," the SP added.

