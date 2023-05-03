Home Nation

Sidhu Moosewala's killer Goldy Brar figures on most-wanted list of Canada police

The program acts as a force multiplier and an ‘amplifier’ to the RCMP’s current approach for locating, and apprehending wanted individuals.

Published: 03rd May 2023

Interpol issued Red Corner Notice against Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar (left) claimed responsibility of killing of Sidhu Moose Wala (right). (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  Prime accused and the mastermind in the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, Satinder Singh Brar alias Goldy Brar (29) is now officially among Canada’s top 25 most wanted criminals as his name figures at 15th position among the wanted fugitives. Brar is also wanted for the murder by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

Brar’s name figures in the BOLO (Be On the Lookout Program) list issued by RCMP. ‘BOLO’ is a “breakthrough initiative leveraging social media, technology, and innovative engagement to encourage citizens to be on the lookout for Canada’s most wanted, so they can keep their communities safe.” The program acts as a force multiplier and an ‘amplifier’ to the RCMP’s current approach for locating, and apprehending wanted individuals.

The RCMP recently created its own Fugitive Apprehension Support Team (FAST). High-value fugitives can be described as individuals that have been charged with serious offences, who present a significant public safety risk, and who are likely continuing to commit criminal offences to facilitate their flight from justice.

“The BOLO Program announced an update to its list of Canada’s 25 most wanted fugitives on May 1, 2023. The Program is a Canadian not-for-profit organization that amplifies police fugitive cases to increase public awareness. INTERPOL-Ottawa’s FAST has added fugitive Satinderjit Singh ‘Goldy’ Brar as the latest addition to the Top 25 list. Brar is the subject of an RCMP investigation into the allegations from India,” says a statement issued by the Canadian High Commission in Delhi.

“The offences committed in India are very serious in nature and merit the interest of the police in Canada. Brar is believed to be in Canada and represents a risk to public safety,’’ said the statement. India obtained 
an Interpol Red Notice for Brar in June 2022. 

