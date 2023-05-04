Home Nation

Gangster Anil Dujana, accused in 18 murder cases, killed in encounter with Uttar Pradesh Police

As the STF team rounded him up while locating him in a Scorpio (with Delhi number DL8CBC4498), he started firing.

Published: 04th May 2023 06:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2023 07:13 AM

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  Adding to its list of encounters, the Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh Police eliminated another gangster Anil Dujana in Meerut on Thursday. He was released from jail on bail on April 10. Reports quoting UP police data said since March 2017, 183 alleged criminals have been killed by the police. The count included gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad’s son Asad and his accomplice who was killed last month in an exchange of fire in Jhansi.

About Thursday’s encounter, Meerut STF SP Kuldeep Narain said Dujana (40) was going towards Muzaffarnagar from Baghpat when the police got a tip-off about his location in the Jani area of Meerut in the afternoon. As the STF team rounded him up while locating him in a Scorpio (with Delhi number DL8CBC4498), he started firing.

“As the STF team also retaliated, the four-wheeler of the gangster, in an attempt to take a turn to escape, collided with an electricity pole and stopped,” said the SP, adding that he continued to fire at the police. In the exchange of fire, Dujana sustained bullet injuries. “He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died during the treatment,” said the SP.

Dujana’s original name was Anil Nagar, but later he came to be known by the name of his Dujana village under Badalpur police station area in Greater Noida. Dujana had over 64 criminal cases, including 18 of murder, and others of intimidation, loot, and extortion, lodged against him across UP and other states, ADG, UP STF, Amitabh Yash said.

“Anil Dujana was surrounded by our team in a village in Meerut on Thursday afternoon. Dujana fired at our team to escape and was killed in retaliatory firing,” said Yash. Dujana was eliminated a day ahead of CM Yogi Adityanath’s visit to Meerut on Friday.

