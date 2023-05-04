Home Nation

Jantar Mantar scuffle: DCW chief Swati Maliwal meets wrestlers, says will take action

The wrestlers have alleged that they were beaten up by some policemen Wednesday night. According to them, two wrestlers Rahul Yadav and Dushyant Phogat were injured in the fight.

Published: 04th May 2023 11:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2023 11:42 AM   |  A+A-

DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal speaks with the media as wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Sangeeta Phogat look on during the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar. (Photo | PTI)

DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal speaks with the media as wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Sangeeta Phogat look on during the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Commission For Women on Thursday met the wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar here, hours after a scuffle broke out at the spot between grapplers and police leading to a couple of protesters getting injured.

Before the meeting, Maliwal had alleged that she was not being allowed to meet the wrestlers.

In a video shared by her on Twitter, she could be seen telling policemen that she holds a constitutional post and wanted to meet the protesters.

In response to her tweet, DCP, New Delhi, tweeted, "Hon'ble Chairperson DCW was stopped at the barricade by an officer and let go immediately. She is presently inside at the protest site. There is no restriction on individual entry to Jantar Mantar."

Maliwal later tweeted in Hindi: "I am sitting with wrestlers who are protesting at Jantar Mantar. They are telling me that last night some police personnel, who were inebriated, misbehaved with them and attacked them. After writing down the complaints, Delhi Commission For Women will act on them."

The wrestlers have levelled allegations of sexual harassment against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is also a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Uttar Pradesh.

The wrestlers have alleged that they were beaten up by some policemen Wednesday night. According to them, two wrestlers Rahul Yadav and Dushyant Phogat were injured in the fight.

Vinesh Phogat, an award-winning wrestler, too received head injuries.

On Wednesday night, police detained Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda and Swati Maliwal when they had gone to the spot to support the wrestlers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jantar Mantar Swati Maliwal BJP WFI
India Matters
Indian Wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat, Sangeeta Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, along with DCW Chief Swati Maliwal addresses a Press Conference at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Photo | Praveen Negi)
Delhi Police barricades border entries to stop wrestlers' supporters from coming to Jantar Mantar
Wreckage of an Indian Army helicopter after it crashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. At least three people, including its pilot and co-pilot, were injured in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
Army chopper crashes in J-K's Kishtwar district, casualties not known
NCP leader Sharad Pawar (L) with former Maharashtra CM and MVA ally Uddhav Thackeray. (File Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray failed to quell revolt, surrendered with no effort to save government: Sharad Pawar
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
Amartya Sen moves HC against Visva-Bharati's eviction order

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp