 Two Lashkar militants killed in Baramulla encounter in J&K

ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar identified the slain militants as Shakir Majid Najar anad Hanan Ahmad, both residents of south Kashmir’s Shopian district.

Published: 04th May 2023 09:41 AM

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: Two local Lashkar-e-Taiba militants, who had joined militancy two months back, were killed in an encounter with security forces in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

A police official said a joint contingent of police, CRPF and army laid siege around  Wanigam, Payeen area of Kreeri in Baramulla in the early hours today after receiving inputs about the presence of militants there.

“As the security men zeroed-in on a target area, they came under fire from militants hiding there. The fire was returned by the troops and in the ensuing firefight, two local Lashkar militants were killed,” he said.

An AK 47 rifle and a pistol were recovered from the encounter site.

ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar identified the slain militants as Shakir Majid Najar anad Hanan Ahmad, both residents of south Kashmir’s Shopian district.

Both the militants had joined militancy in March this year, he said. This is the second gunfight in north Kashmir in the last 24 hours.

Yesterday two militants were killed by troops in Machil sector of Kupwara district after foiling an infiltration attempt of militants.

