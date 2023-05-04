Home Nation

Uddhav Thackeray failed to quell revolt, surrendered with no effort to save government: Sharad Pawar

In his book, Pawar claimed that he used to comfortably speak with Balasaheb Thackeray but found it difficult while interacting with Uddhav Thackeray after he became the chief minister of Maharashtra.

Published: 04th May 2023 12:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2023 03:29 PM   |  A+A-

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar with former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. (File Photo | PTI)

NCP leader Sharad Pawar (L) with former Maharashtra CM and MVA ally Uddhav Thackeray. (File Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: The revelations in NCP leader Sharad Pawar’s biography – ‘Lok Maja Sangati’ put Uddhav Thackeray in a tough situation that can create trouble for both Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and NCP jeopardizing Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Sharad Pawar, the architect of Maha Vikas Aghadi and defender of Uddhav Thackeray revealed in his biography that Thackeray failed to prevent the revolt within the party and failed to save the three-party-led government. 

In the book, Pawar claimed that he used to comfortably speak with Balasaheb Thackeray but found it difficult while interacting with Uddhav Thackeray after he became the chief minister of Maharashtra.

He said this communication gap could be due to Uddhav Thackeray’s health and his appointments with doctors for medical treatment therefore he faced difficulties getting the appointment of Uddhav Thackeray.

Pawar also said that after the MVA alliance, he did not anticipate the revolt within the Shiv Sena and against Uddhav Thackeray. He revealed Thackeray failed to anticipate and prevent the revolt within the party and he even surrendered before putting any major effort to save the government and party. Pawar said Uddhav Thackeray accepted the defeat in the first round of political war.

Pawar further wrote that Thackeray visited Mantralaya only twice a week which he could not digest because as a chief minister Thackeray should have been regular to his office.

Earlier Sharad Pawar expressed displeasure over Uddhav Thackeray resigning without discussion and consulting NCP. He said Uddhav Thackeray was chief minister of Maha Vikas Aghadi so he should have consulted the alliance partners before taking any major decisions.

Pawar had the same anguish against the Congress for its MLA Nana Patole resigned as speaker of the Maharashtra state assembly without any consultations with the alliance partners.

NCP leader Sharad Pawar also punctured the agenda of Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena that BJP led central government plans to separate Mumbai from Maharashtra. In the book, Sharad Pawar clarified that whatever issue Shiv Sena makes about Mumbai and its separation from Maharashtra is not true.

He added, “After speaking with several leaders in Delhi, there is no such plan of the central government to separate Mumbai from Maharashtra and make it a union territory. So, no truth in this issue,” Pawar writes, puncturing the agenda of Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena.

Uddhav Thackeray has not officially reacted to the revelations of the NCP leader in his book, but sources said that Thackeray is unhappy with Sharad Pawar for endorsing the Opposition's campaign against him over meeting people, visiting office etc.

Sharad Pawar commenting on the ideology of Shiv Sena said that Sena’s ideological stand is not strong at all. The book revealed the opinion of Sharad Pawar that Shiv Sena changes its ideological stand from time to time as per the situations so they are not firm on their ideological stand.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NCP Sharad Pawar Lok Maja Sangati Maha Vikas Aghadi Uddhav Thackeray
India Matters
Indian Wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat, Sangeeta Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, along with DCW Chief Swati Maliwal addresses a Press Conference at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Photo | Praveen Negi)
Delhi Police barricades border entries to stop wrestlers' supporters from coming to Jantar Mantar
Wreckage of an Indian Army helicopter after it crashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. At least three people, including its pilot and co-pilot, were injured in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
Army chopper crashes in J-K's Kishtwar district, casualties not known
NCP leader Sharad Pawar (L) with former Maharashtra CM and MVA ally Uddhav Thackeray. (File Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray failed to quell revolt, surrendered with no effort to save government: Sharad Pawar
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
Amartya Sen moves HC against Visva-Bharati's eviction order

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp