Uddhav Thackeray failed to quell revolt, surrendered with no effort to save government: Sharad Pawar

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: The revelations in NCP leader Sharad Pawar’s biography – ‘Lok Maja Sangati’ put Uddhav Thackeray in a tough situation that can create trouble for both Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and NCP jeopardizing Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Sharad Pawar, the architect of Maha Vikas Aghadi and defender of Uddhav Thackeray revealed in his biography that Thackeray failed to prevent the revolt within the party and failed to save the three-party-led government.

In the book, Pawar claimed that he used to comfortably speak with Balasaheb Thackeray but found it difficult while interacting with Uddhav Thackeray after he became the chief minister of Maharashtra.

He said this communication gap could be due to Uddhav Thackeray’s health and his appointments with doctors for medical treatment therefore he faced difficulties getting the appointment of Uddhav Thackeray.

Pawar also said that after the MVA alliance, he did not anticipate the revolt within the Shiv Sena and against Uddhav Thackeray. He revealed Thackeray failed to anticipate and prevent the revolt within the party and he even surrendered before putting any major effort to save the government and party. Pawar said Uddhav Thackeray accepted the defeat in the first round of political war.

Pawar further wrote that Thackeray visited Mantralaya only twice a week which he could not digest because as a chief minister Thackeray should have been regular to his office.

Earlier Sharad Pawar expressed displeasure over Uddhav Thackeray resigning without discussion and consulting NCP. He said Uddhav Thackeray was chief minister of Maha Vikas Aghadi so he should have consulted the alliance partners before taking any major decisions.

Pawar had the same anguish against the Congress for its MLA Nana Patole resigned as speaker of the Maharashtra state assembly without any consultations with the alliance partners.

NCP leader Sharad Pawar also punctured the agenda of Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena that BJP led central government plans to separate Mumbai from Maharashtra. In the book, Sharad Pawar clarified that whatever issue Shiv Sena makes about Mumbai and its separation from Maharashtra is not true.

He added, “After speaking with several leaders in Delhi, there is no such plan of the central government to separate Mumbai from Maharashtra and make it a union territory. So, no truth in this issue,” Pawar writes, puncturing the agenda of Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena.

Uddhav Thackeray has not officially reacted to the revelations of the NCP leader in his book, but sources said that Thackeray is unhappy with Sharad Pawar for endorsing the Opposition's campaign against him over meeting people, visiting office etc.

Sharad Pawar commenting on the ideology of Shiv Sena said that Sena’s ideological stand is not strong at all. The book revealed the opinion of Sharad Pawar that Shiv Sena changes its ideological stand from time to time as per the situations so they are not firm on their ideological stand.

