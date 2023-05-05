Home Nation

DRDO scientist arrested in Pune for providing secret information to Pakistani intelligence operative

The accused, who held a senior position in the premier defence research institute, was arrested on Wednesday.

Published: 05th May 2023 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2023 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

honey trap

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

PUNE:  A scientist working for the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) here has been arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) for providing confidential information to a Pakistani agent, officials said on Thursday.

The scientist was allegedly in touch with an agent of a "Pakistan Intelligence Operative" through WhatsApp and video calls, an ATS official said. It was a case of honeytrap, he added.

The accused, who held a senior position in the premier defence research institute, was arrested on Wednesday.

"The scientist, by misusing his position, despite knowing that the official secrets in his possession if obtained by the enemy country can pose a threat to the security of the country, provided the details to the enemy country," an ATS release said.

An offense under relevant sections of the Official Secrets Act has been registered with the Kalachowki unit of the ATS in Mumbai and further probe is on, it added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DRDO ATS honeytrap Pakistan Intelligence
India Matters
Indian Wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat, Sangeeta Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, along with DCW Chief Swati Maliwal addresses a Press Conference at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Photo | Praveen Negi)
Delhi Police barricades border entries to stop wrestlers' supporters from coming to Jantar Mantar
Wreckage of an Indian Army helicopter after it crashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. At least three people, including its pilot and co-pilot, were injured in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
Army chopper crashes in J-K's Kishtwar district, casualties not known
NCP leader Sharad Pawar (L) with former Maharashtra CM and MVA ally Uddhav Thackeray. (File Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray failed to quell revolt, surrendered with no effort to save government: Sharad Pawar
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
Amartya Sen moves HC against Visva-Bharati's eviction order

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp