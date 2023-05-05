Home Nation

Hard fact: India still accounts for one-third of world’s child brides

Citing serious concerns, the report has also stated that if the current pace of efforts to end the practice of child marriages globally continues, over 9 million girls in the world will still marry in

Published: 05th May 2023 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2023 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Child marriage

Child marriage (Representational Image)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Even after remarkable progress towards ending child marriages, India still is ranked 5th among the South Asian countries. It is estimated that 1 in 3 of the world’s child brides live in India and over half of the child marriages are and have been in five states, namely Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Maharashtra and MP and the rest in other states. UP is home to the largest number of child brides. 

As per the 2023 UNICEF data report titled ‘Is an End to Child Marriage within Reach?’, an estimated 640 million girls and women alive today were married in childhood and 45 per cent of them live in different countries of South Asia including India. 

“India alone accounts for one-third of the world’s child brides and the share is equal to the next 10 countries namely Egypt, Iran, Mexico, Ethiopia, Pakistan, Brazil, Nigeria, Indonesia, China and Bangladesh combined, which account for a further third. The remaining third are from more than 109 countries,” the report states. 

At least 42 per cent of girls were married before turning 18 in West Bengal, Bihar and Tripura compared to 1 per cent in Lakshadeep. The report claims that the decline in the level of child marriage is not at a fast enough pace to reach the target of eliminating the practice by 2030 both in India and the world. It has stated that the overall progress would need to be nearly 20 times faster to reach the target. 

Citing serious concerns, the report has also stated that if the current pace of efforts to end the practice of child marriages globally continues, over 9 million girls in the world will still marry in 2030. “At the current pace, the world is at least 300  years away from ending child marriage”, the report claimed. Globally, comprising India and other South Asian countries, over 68 million child marriages were averted in the last 25 years. 

Girls in rural areas more vulnerable 
Nearly one in four young women in India was married or went into a union before adulthood, the report says. It reasoned out that girls who live in rural areas and belong to economically weaker households are at a greater risk of getting married before reaching adulthood 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
child brides child marriages India UNICEF
India Matters
Indian Wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat, Sangeeta Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, along with DCW Chief Swati Maliwal addresses a Press Conference at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Photo | Praveen Negi)
Delhi Police barricades border entries to stop wrestlers' supporters from coming to Jantar Mantar
Wreckage of an Indian Army helicopter after it crashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. At least three people, including its pilot and co-pilot, were injured in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
Army chopper crashes in J-K's Kishtwar district, casualties not known
NCP leader Sharad Pawar (L) with former Maharashtra CM and MVA ally Uddhav Thackeray. (File Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray failed to quell revolt, surrendered with no effort to save government: Sharad Pawar
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
Amartya Sen moves HC against Visva-Bharati's eviction order

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp