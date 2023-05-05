Home Nation

PM Modi to attend 2023 Quad Leaders' Summit in Sydney on May 24

PM Modi will be meeting with leaders of Japan, France, Australia and the US and other countries supposedly discussing the ways of stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

(From L) Australian PM Anthony Albanese, US President Joe Biden, PM Narendra Modi and Japanese PM Fumio Kishida during the Quad summit in Tokyo, May 24, 2022. (File Photo | AP)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: PM Narendra Modi will be attending the third in-person Quad Leaders’ summit, which is this time being hosted by Australia as its first on May 24 in Sydney. 

PM's upcoming visit to Sydney in Australia on May 23 is likely to be held as one of the mega cultural extravaganzas with Indian Diasporas hosting mega reception.  

The Indian Australian Diaspora Foundation- which acts as a non-profit organisation promoting and celebrating diverse Indian culture in Australia is providing a platform for such reception -cum -cultural extravaganza.

Prior to Australia's visit, PM Modi is also likely to visit Japan on May 20-21 as an invitation to attend the G-7 summit in Hiroshima. Sharing details, Dr Vijay Chauthaiwale, the in-charge of BJP’s foreign affairs department, said on Thursday that the Indian Australian Diaspora Foundation will be hosting a grand community reception in honour of PM Modi.

He said that the event aims to provide the large and growing Indian Diaspora of Australia with an opportunity to listen in to the PM, who would be addressing them also.

Quoting details from the Indian Australian Diaspora Foundation, Dr Chauthaiwale said that more than 300 organisations from various social, cultural, linguistic, business, professional and religious backgrounds have registered to become the ‘welcome partners” for the reception.

“So far, more than 20,000 members of the Diaspora have already registered to be part of this upcoming reception. Before the arrival of dignitaries, there will be a cultural extravaganza with colourful performances of singing, music, and various dance form to showcase the diverse and rich culture of India”, said the Indian Australian Diaspora Foundation in a statement on Thursday here also to the media.

To date, the hosting unit has received over 100 proposals for cultural performances before PM Modi in Sydney. According to a report, Indians make up around 3% of the Australian population.

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics- 2021, the total Indian-born population in Australia is more than 6, 73,352 and the number of people with Indian ancestry stands at 783,958.

Sydney alone, where the PM is scheduled to get a major reception from Indian diasporas, has a population of 2, 30,000 Indians, apart from Melbourne which has a 242,635 Indian population, as per the Australian Bureau of Statistics 2021.

Among Indian diasporas, Punjabi-speaking people are around 2, 39,033, followed by 197,132 Hindi -speaking, 111,873 Urdu-speaking, 95,404 Tamil, 81,334 Gujarati, 78,738 Malayalam, 70,116 Bengali-speaking people besides others

