Home Nation

29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III

Priyanka Mallick, the 29-year-old fashion designer, hopes that the king and the queen will wear the brooch and the dress respectively during the coronation to be held at Westminster Abbey in London.

Published: 06th May 2023 12:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2023 12:15 PM   |  A+A-

Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort pose for a photograph, in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace, London. (Photo | AP)

Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort pose for a photograph, in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace, London. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

KOLKATA: A woman fashion designer from a village in West Bengal's Hooghly district has designed a dress for British Queen Camilla and a brooch for King Charles III and received a letter from the Royal family thanking her and inviting her to attend the coronation ceremony on Saturday.

Priyanka Mallick, the 29-year-old fashion designer, hopes that the king and the queen will wear the brooch and the dress respectively during the coronation to be held at Westminster Abbey in London.

"It was an incredible feeling when I came to know that the queen and the king appreciated my designs of the dress and brooch. When I received the letter of appreciation, I was thrilled. One email or letter from Buckingham Palace means a lot more to me," Mallick told PTI.

Malick is a resident of Badinan village, some 12 km away from Singur railway station in Hooghly district.

Though she has received the invitation to attend the coronation ceremony, she will not be there as her health would not permit her to do so.

"My doctors have advised me not to step out of home as I am not well," she said.

ALSO READ | Charles III to be crowned king in first UK coronation since 1953

She, however, may attend the function that will be organised on the occasion by the British Deputy High Commission in Kolkata on Saturday evening.

She had approached the representatives of the Royal family earlier and expressed her wish to design a dress for the Queen.

She sent the design, and they liked it, following which she got the letter of appreciation.

On the flip side, Mallick said, nobody from the village congratulated her on her achievement as, probably, they are not aware of what it is.

Mallick, after completing her class XII from Singur Golapmohini Girls HS School, graduated in fashion design from Milan University in Italy through the online mode.

ALSO READ | King Charles III coronation: key timings and events

She also completed her master's from there.

"I won the International Fashion Designer Marathon in Milan, Italy in 2019, Fashion Stylist of the Year in Milan, Italy in 2020, and the Real Super Women Award in India in 2022," she claimed.

Mallik said her designs on the coronation special will be launched on the British government website also.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
King Charles III Queen Camilla Charles coronation
India Matters
KPCC president DK Shivakumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort pose for a photograph, in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace, London. (Photo | AP)
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Congress leaders Kumari Selja and Kiran Choudhary with wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Sangeeta Phogat during the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, May 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Locals at the site after an Army helicopter crashed in a forested, hilly area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp