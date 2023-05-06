Verifying all reported deaths, tension still prevails in some areas: Manipur security advisor

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Former CRPF chief Kuldiep Singh, who has been appointed Manipur security advisor, on Saturday said the authorities were trying to verify if all the reported deaths were linked to the violence.

“There are reports of 18-20 deaths. We are verifying if all deaths are related to the violence. Over 100 others were injured. They sustained major and minor injuries,” Singh said.

However, quoting unnamed officials, the local media reported that 54 people lost their lives. The reports said the bodies were deposited at Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal (23), Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal (15) and Churachandpur District Hospital (16).

A 27-year-old CRPF commando Chongkholen and Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer Letminthang Haokip were among those killed. Chongkholen, who was on leave, was killed by a bullet during tensions in Siden village which comes under the police district of Bishnupur. The IRS Association condemned the killing of Haokip, who was posted in Imphal, by a mob.

Singh said over 500 houses were torched. He said the exact number of vehicles damaged was being ascertained.

“Tension still prevails in some areas. We have tackled the situation in Churachandpur, areas on the border of Churachandpur and Bishnupur districts, Kangpokpi and Moreh,” Singh said.

“The situation has improved over the past two days. The Manipur administration has made adequate arrangements. A large number of troops were also received from the central government. Twenty-three locations are being manned by the CAPF (central armed police force). There are also Manipur police and IRB (India Reserve Battalion) forces,” Singh said.

He added that in five sensitive areas under Imphal East and Imphal West districts, personnel of the Rapid Action Force, Assam Rifles, Border Security Force and IRB were conducting round-the-clock area domination.

Director General of Police P Doungel said, “We’ve received strict orders that we should not spare the troublemakers and take stringent action against them.”

Chief Minister N Biren Singh held an all-party meeting and sought the support of all political parties in containing the violence.

Official sources said over 25,000 people were evacuated from affected areas and sheltered in safer places. Several thousand personnel, including from the Army and RAF, are deployed in the state.

A defence statement said, “Multiple rounds of aerial surveillance using Cheetah helicopters have already been conducted by the Army since morning in Manipur.”

The ethnic clashes between the state’s largest community Meiteis and the tribal Kukis erupted on Wednesday after a peaceful “Tribal Solidarity March” organised by a tribal organisation in all ten hill districts to oppose the demand of ST status to the Meiteis.

