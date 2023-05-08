CUET is meeting the purpose for which it was introduced: UGC chief

By Express News Service

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) was introduced in 2022 and now it’s almost time for the second edition of CUET UG. This exam aims to provide a common platform and equal opportunity to candidates across the country, especially those from remote areas. A better way to describe CUET would be ‘One Nation One Exam’ to get into universities for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. With multiple goals in mind, how does Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, the Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC), evaluate the performance of the exam in terms of meeting its target? “CUET is meeting the purpose for which it was introduced,” he says confidently. After all, the number of participating universities and the number of students who have registered for the exam this year, both have seen an upswing.

This time around, the examination experience will differ in numerous ways, including a reduced number of examination days, conducting the exam in three daily shifts, having backup computers ready to address any technical glitches and several other changes. The UGC Chairman delved into all this and more, including topics like the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in addition to foreign universities setting up campuses in India. Here are key excerpts from an insightful conversation:

The fact that CUET registrations have gone up by 41% is surely a testament to its success. Would you say UGC’s goal of introducing the entrance exam has been met?

Why are so many higher education institutions testing so many students for admission in different disciplines? Subjecting the students to multiple admission tests drains them financially and affects them psychologically. NEP 2020 too advocates for reducing the burden of admission tests on students. The fact is that when compared to CUET’s debut year, in 2023, the number of participating universities has increased and the number of students who will sit for CUET has also significantly gone up. This indicates that CUET is surely meeting the purpose for which it was introduced.

Last year, technical glitches did leave a few students worried. Though NTA made up for it. Surely, the second edition will ensure that students have a much smoother experience. Tell us how else are you gearing up to conduct it.

Students should focus on attempting CUET without worrying about glitches. This time we have taken several measures to make the experience of students at test centres smooth. First, the number of days for conducting CUET is reduced to 12, unlike last year when it was spread over nearly six weeks. Reducing the number of days necessitated keeping three sessions on each day. Secondly, we have started identifying the test centres across the country well in advance and checking the infrastructure for conducting the test. We are arranging for extra capacity at each centre so that a student can shift to another computer if there are glitches.

Many students who couldn’t get into their dream colleges with their Class XII Board results are now able to secure a seat in it, thanks to CUET. What other positive feedback are students providing regarding the examination?

The fact that students need not score Board percentages of 98% to 100% to gain admission into their dream institutions is itself a great relief to them. Students from rural backgrounds and socially and economically disadvantaged groups may not always get high percentages in their Board exams but now they have an opportunity to do well in CUET. It is an added advantage to such students that CUET is conducted in 13 Indian languages, which helps them to attempt the exam without the fear of language barriers. Although we have not collected the data, informal inputs from vice-chancellors indicate that campus diversity is rising, which is encouraging.

Any advice for the students who are preparing for the exam?

Focus on understanding concepts and learn to apply these concepts to solve problems. This will help you do well in the Board exams too. Since only the Class XII syllabus is used in CUET and is still fresh in your mind, revise it adequately. Make notes and a study plan to use your time productively. Reach the test centre well before the starting time of the test. Proper rest and keeping yourself fit will help in keeping your mind serene.

With the release of rules for foreign universities to open campuses in India scheduled for this month, surely the UGC is taking up the task with gusto. Could you give us a sneak peek into what we can expect?

There is undoubtedly a lot of excitement about the UGC’s regulations on foreign university campuses in India. Delegations from around the globe — USA, Canada, Europe, UK, Australia and New Zealand — are meeting us and enquiring about the regulations.

In these meetings, we also clarify their doubts. They appreciate the reforms we are bringing to higher education in India and express a desire to partner with us. We are giving the final touches to the regulations and the portal for interested foreign universities to apply is also getting ready. We are working on announcing the final regulations by the end of May, if all goes well.

The announcement of the CUET, JEE and NEET merger sent the academic world into a tizzy, though all fears were assuaged. What are the advantages of such a merger?

Major entrance test mergers must be performed at some point, as suggested in NEP 2020. Such a merger is, of course, challenging and needs to be done with careful planning. At least, the introduction of CUET has reduced the number of tests that students have to take otherwise.

In the coming years, many more universities will use CUET for admissions to UG programmes. The current CUET, JEE and NEET models will continue until we determine the details of their merger. Students need not worry about it for now.

One of the most impressive aspects of the National Credit Framework (NCRF) is the provision it makes for gifted children. You have also written to universities to allow students to write exams in local languages. Overall, there is a bid to keep inclusivity in mind with every initiative. How does UGC ensure that inclusivity is part and parcel of every initiative? What ideals does UGC hold close to its heart?

UGC is constantly working to protect and promote the interests of students. We ensure that all universities will have SC-ST cells to protect the interests of students coming from SC and ST categories. It is mandatory to have Internal Complaints Committee to provide a safe working environment for the students.

Recently, UGC has also made it compulsory to form student grievance redressal committees and appoint an ombudsperson to take care of the grievances of the students.

When students enter a university, they are suddenly exposed to a new environment and undergo difficulties in adjusting to new situations. We must help them perform well in their pursuits without them being subjected to stress and other pressures. For example, we helped thousands of students get their fees refunded to the tune of Rs 30 crore.

UGC also has an online portal, e-Samadhan Online Grievance Registering and Monitoring System. It is a digital platform for students to identify and apply for grievances/feedback/queries. This platform ensures a time-bound mechanism for the redressal of grievances.

The push for Indian Knowledge System (IKS) ensures that we stay rooted in our culture and tradition. In the future, in what other ways is the commission planning to make higher education more and more India-centric?

Promoting IKS and using Indian languages in our educational institutions is a priority for UGC. Studying and knowing about IKS will give our students, not only a more comprehensive view of our country as a knowledge-based society but an understanding of how the IKS can be connected with contemporary knowledge to find new perspectives on building sustainable human communities. Nearly 45% of the universities and 60% of colleges are in rural areas. Students in these institutions often need help understanding their English textbooks and expressing their ideas clearly. To address this issue, UGC has formed an apex committee working with universities to bring textbooks in different Indian languages required in all disciplines. Students can use these Indian language textbooks when they find it difficult to understand English textbooks.

We have also requested universities to let students write the examinations in local languages even if they are studying in English. This will help them write the answers more confidently and enhance their success rates.

