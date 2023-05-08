Home Nation

Gorkha hires to figure in Nepal PM’s India visit

Recruitment drives remain suspended in Nepal as Kathmandu has decided not to allow its citizens to join the Indian Army under the Agnipath scheme.

Published: 08th May 2023 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2023 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

Former Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda'

Former Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   THE thorny issue of recruiting Nepalese youth into Indian Army’s Gorkha Regiments is expected to be taken up during the visit of Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda to India next month, sources told TNIE. 

Recruitment drives remain suspended in Nepal as Kathmandu has decided not to allow its citizens to join the Indian Army under the Agnipath scheme. “We have been trying to convince the senior functionaries of the Nepalese government to let the recruitments begin,” sources said. 

Senior Army officers have visited Nepal in recent months to hold discussions with the Nepal Army brass. However, nothing much has happened on the ground as the political leadership in Nepal has reservations about the Agnipath scheme. 

The issue remained unresolved also because of uncertainty over Prachanda’s India trip. He was supposed to come this month but the trip was postponed to June due to the fluid political situation there.
India introduced the Agnipath recruitment scheme in June 2022.

A recruitment rally of the Indian Army was planned in Butwal City of Nepal from August 25. However, Nepal’s foreign minister Narayan Khadka informed the Indian Ambassador in Nepal to keep it on hold, saying: “If the Nepalese youths are to be recruited for four years with no pensions, there is a need to discuss with all political parties in Nepal and build consensus.”

Prior to the introduction of the Agnipath, Nepalese youths were recruited under a tripartite agreement between India, Nepal and Britain, allowing continued recruitment of Nepalese into the armies of India and Britain. 

According to Indian Army sources, Agnipath neither violates the tripartite agreement nor discriminates against anyone. “The Gorkhas would get the same salaries and facilities as what their Indian counterparts would,” they said.

Terming it a ‘sensitive matter’, Nihar Nayak, a research fellow at MP-IDSA, said India introduced the recruitment scheme keeping in view of the changing nature of modern warfare and geopolitical changes in the Himalayan region. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Army Gorkha Regiments Agnipath scheme Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda
India Matters
KPCC president DK Shivakumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort pose for a photograph, in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace, London. (Photo | AP)
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Congress leaders Kumari Selja and Kiran Choudhary with wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Sangeeta Phogat during the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, May 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Locals at the site after an Army helicopter crashed in a forested, hilly area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp