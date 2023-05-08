Low-pressure area formed in Bay of Bengal, likely to move towards Bangladesh-Myanmar coast: IMD

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: A low-pressure area was formed on Monday over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining the South Andaman Sea, the India Meteorological Department.

This was confirmed by IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra.

"It is likely to intensify into a depression on May 9 over the same region and further into a cyclonic storm over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of East Central Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea on May 10," Mohapatra said in a statement.

The system is likely to move initially north-northwestwards towards east-central Bay of Bengal till May 11.

Thereafter, it is likely to re-curve gradually and move north-northeastwards towards the Bangladesh-Myanmar coasts.

The weather office had earlier said that the sea condition is likely to be very rough from May 10 to May 12.

"Those who are over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea are advised to return to safer places and those over central Bay of Bengal and north Andaman Sea are advised to return before May 9," the IMD said.

It also suggested regulation of tourism and offshore activities and shipping near Andaman and Nicobar Islands from May 8 to 12.

BHUBANESWAR: A low-pressure area was formed on Monday over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining the South Andaman Sea, the India Meteorological Department. This was confirmed by IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra. "It is likely to intensify into a depression on May 9 over the same region and further into a cyclonic storm over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of East Central Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea on May 10," Mohapatra said in a statement.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The system is likely to move initially north-northwestwards towards east-central Bay of Bengal till May 11. Thereafter, it is likely to re-curve gradually and move north-northeastwards towards the Bangladesh-Myanmar coasts. The weather office had earlier said that the sea condition is likely to be very rough from May 10 to May 12. "Those who are over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea are advised to return to safer places and those over central Bay of Bengal and north Andaman Sea are advised to return before May 9," the IMD said. It also suggested regulation of tourism and offshore activities and shipping near Andaman and Nicobar Islands from May 8 to 12.