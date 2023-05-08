Manipur peaceful, prices of essential items skyrocket amid panic buying

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: After the bout of violence that erupted on Wednesday, Manipur remained peaceful for the second straight day on Monday even as the prices of essential items have spiraled.

Government sources said no untoward incident was reported from any part of the state. Curfew was relaxed for a few hours in the affected districts.

Over 100 columns of the Army and Assam Rifles have been working tirelessly to rescue people and control the situation. The forces intensified surveillance. Unmanned aerial vehicles and helicopters were pressed into action for surveillance, including in areas on the India-Myanmar border.

Two national highways are the lifelines of Manipur – one enters from Nagaland and another from Assam. As goods-laden vehicles are stranded in these two states, there is a shortage of essential items. A medicine suppliers’ association said the stock would last for five days.

In the markets of state capital Imphal, only local fish and local vegetables were available on Monday and there was panic buying. Petrol was being sold at anything from Rs 150-250 a litre in the black market. There were long queues at the petrol pumps.

“The prices of everything have increased by 20% to 50%. Imported fish is a rarity now,” Nahakpam Abhi Singh, an advocate of the High Court of Manipur, told The New Indian Express.

“As Internet services have remained suspended, I am killing my time by playing with my children and reading books,” he added.

As the situation continued to improve after the arrival of central forces, Chief Minister N Biren Singh expressed his gratitude to Union home minister Amit Shah. He said he had been constantly in touch with the home ministry to ensure there is no fresh violence.

“The paramilitary and state forces are doing an exemplary job in controlling the violence and bringing the state back to normalcy. I appreciate the people of the state for their cooperation,” he said.

Last week, miscreants looted arms from a police establishment. Official sources said 134 of them were recovered.



The violence had broken out after a “Tribal Solidarity March” was organised in all of the state’s ten hill districts to oppose the move for the inclusion of Meiteis – the state’s largest community – in the Scheduled Tribes list. Thousands of tribals had participated in it.

