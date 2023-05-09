Home Nation

No political heir, so Pawar took back resignation, claims Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut has said that NCP supremo Sharad Pawar could not name a successor who could lead the party during his absence.

Published: 09th May 2023 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2023 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

NCP patriarch and former Union Minister Sharad Pawar. (File Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut has said that NCP supremo Sharad Pawar could not name a successor who could lead the party during his absence. Raut in his editorial on 'Saamana', the Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece, said after Pawar’s resignation the entire NCP as the party was shaken from top to bottom.

Reacting to the edit, Sharad Pawar said he has not read what Sanjay Raut has said and therefore it will not be appropriate for his party to comment over hearsay. He said Shiv Sena is part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and Raut has to make cautious statements.

“After NCP supremo Sharad Pawar’s resignation, each one in NCP was worried about their future. What will happen to them now? The workers came on the street demanding to rescind Pawar’s resignation. The senior NCP and Opposition leaders pursued Pawar to change his decision. Pawar respected the sentiments of the party workers and Opposition and withdrew his resignation,” Raut added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sharad Pawar Sanjay Raut Saamana Maharashtra Politics Maha Vikas Aghadi Nationalist Congress Party
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Battle for Vidhana Soudha: Between Basava and WhatsAppa in North Karnataka
A SpiceJet plane prepares to take-off from Chennai airport for domestic travel. (File Photo | PTI)
More turbulence as SpiceJet gets insolvency glare
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
'Missing' women of Gujarat: Cops say unable to trace 2,124; 39K return
Image used for representational purposes
Only 3 surveyors to renew licence of 2,800 boats in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp