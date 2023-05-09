No political heir, so Pawar took back resignation, claims Sanjay Raut

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut has said that NCP supremo Sharad Pawar could not name a successor who could lead the party during his absence. Raut in his editorial on 'Saamana', the Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece, said after Pawar’s resignation the entire NCP as the party was shaken from top to bottom.

Reacting to the edit, Sharad Pawar said he has not read what Sanjay Raut has said and therefore it will not be appropriate for his party to comment over hearsay. He said Shiv Sena is part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and Raut has to make cautious statements.

“After NCP supremo Sharad Pawar’s resignation, each one in NCP was worried about their future. What will happen to them now? The workers came on the street demanding to rescind Pawar’s resignation. The senior NCP and Opposition leaders pursued Pawar to change his decision. Pawar respected the sentiments of the party workers and Opposition and withdrew his resignation,” Raut added.

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut has said that NCP supremo Sharad Pawar could not name a successor who could lead the party during his absence. Raut in his editorial on 'Saamana', the Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece, said after Pawar’s resignation the entire NCP as the party was shaken from top to bottom. Reacting to the edit, Sharad Pawar said he has not read what Sanjay Raut has said and therefore it will not be appropriate for his party to comment over hearsay. He said Shiv Sena is part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and Raut has to make cautious statements. “After NCP supremo Sharad Pawar’s resignation, each one in NCP was worried about their future. What will happen to them now? The workers came on the street demanding to rescind Pawar’s resignation. The senior NCP and Opposition leaders pursued Pawar to change his decision. Pawar respected the sentiments of the party workers and Opposition and withdrew his resignation,” Raut added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });