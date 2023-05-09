Home Nation

Parliament library now accessible to visually challenged

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inaugurated special facilities that provide visually challenged people access to more than 1.7 million publications and resources in the library.

Published: 09th May 2023 08:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2023 08:46 PM   |  A+A-

Om Birla_ Parliment Library

Om Birla inaugurating equipped Parliment Library for visually impaired people. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Visually challenged people will now have easier access to the vast repository of resources in the parliament library which is now equipped with necessary assistive technologies, officials said.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday inaugurated special facilities that provide visually challenged people access to more than 1.7 million publications and resources in the library. Birla took the initiative after he found that visually impaired people were facing difficulty in accessing the library for want of digital visual aids.

After consultations with institutes and domain experts, the Lok Sabha Secretariat procured necessary hardware and software to assist such people to access library resources, officials said.

ALSO READ | Only parliamentary enactments can create govt fact-check unit: Experts

Visually challenged people will be able to listen to the contents of the screen in Indian accented voices, read, translate, digitise, take audio output for any printed books, and listen to physical books, they said.

Persons with partial blindness who can operate computers will be able to magnify the contents of the screen through magnifiers, while those having hearing impairment can have access to screen contents through Braille devices, a senior official said.

He said the parliament library has also subscribed to Sugamaya Pustakalaya, India's largest online library of books with access to more than six lakh book titles. These books can now be accessed by fully visually challenged people using a daisy player. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Parliment Om Birla Sugamaya Pustakalaya
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
All-women bench to hear matters in Supreme court
The late Sunanda Pushkar along with husband and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (File Photo)
Sunanda Pushkar murder case: Delhi police moves HC against Shashi Tharoor's discharge
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)
Amid support for Modi, steady grumble about unemployment in Gujarat
MLC K Kavitha. (File Photo)
'Not scared of BJP's cheap politics': Telangana MLC Kavitha refuses involvement in Delhi liquor scam 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp