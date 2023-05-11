Twitterati left amused by exchange between Pakistani actor, Delhi Police

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The repartee of Delhi Police on Twitter left netizens amused on Tuesday after a Pakistan actor sought to know its online link as she wished to file a complaint against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the micro-blogging site.

“Anyone knows the online link of Delhi Police? I have to file a complaint against the Indian PM & Indian Intelligence Agency RAW who are spreading chaos and terrorism in my country Pakistan. If the Indian courts are free (as they claim), then I am sure the Indian Supreme Court will provide me justice,” Pakistani actor Sehar Shinwari, who is also a self-proclaimed social activist from Karachi, wrote on the social media platform.

Her tweet might not have attracted much attention, but the response posted by the Delhi Police set the platform abuzz. Without missing a beat, the Delhi Police’s social media team swung into action and delivered a witty response that left everyone in stitches.

“We are afraid we still do not have jurisdiction in Pakistan. But would like to know how come you are tweeting when the internet has been shut down in your country!” its official handle posted.

We are afraid we still do not have jurisdiction in Pakistan.



But, would like to know how come you are tweeting when the internet has been shut down in your country! https://t.co/lnUCf8tY59 — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) May 9, 2023

Sehar, caught off guard by the response, found herself in a predicament and the butt of humour online. Amidst the humour that resonated across the online community, Sehar’s tweet became an instant sensation.

Memes and jokes flooded social media, with users gleefully shared the Delhi Police’s response, relishing in the hilarity of the situation.

A day later, Sehar took to Twitter again, now seeking the intervention of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in the matter!

“I thought Delhi Police was a legal institution that works to implement the Samvidhan (Constitution) of India. I made a complain against one of their citizens (Narendra Modi) for commiting crimes inside other country. however, their response proved they are just “Trolls” of BJP whose job is to shut all voices who speak against injustice. Now I demand justice from @IntlCrimCourt,” she wrote.

I thought Delhi Police was a legal institution that works to implement the Samvidhan (Constitution) of India. I made a complain against one of their citizens (Narendra Modi) for commiting crimes inside other country. However, their response proved they are just "Trolls" of BJP… — Sehar Shinwari (@SeharShinwari) May 10, 2023

The Pakistani actor’s tweet came after violence broke out in many cities of the neighbouring country following the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan for alleged corruption. The cricketer-turned-politician was taken into custody by the paramilitary Rangers on Tuesday in a graft case.

