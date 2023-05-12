Punjab becomes first state to introduce unique colour-coded stamp papers for investors

CHANDIGARH: Punjab today became the first state in the country to launch unique colour-coded stamp papers to facilitate industrial growth in the state.
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, here today, introduce green-coloured stamp papers to facilitate the entrepreneurs setting up their units in the state.
“This is a revolutionary step aimed at promoting ease of doing business for the entrepreneurs desirous of setting up their units in the state”, said Mann in a video statement.
He said that under the system, any industrialist who is keen on setting up his industrial unit in the state can get this unique colour-coded stamp paper from Invest Punjab Portal by just paying various fees required for getting clearances in the form of CLU, forest, Pollution, Fire and other to set up his unit while purchasing this single stamp paper only. The industrialist will get all the necessary clearances from all the departments within 15 days.
He further said that green colour stamp paper will symbolize that the industrialist has already paid the entire fee for the clearances required for the industry. This first-of-its-kind initiative by the state government will give a major fillip to the industry in Punjab.
The Chief Minister said that this idea had come from the meetings with the industrial tycoons from within the state and across the country during the run-up for Invest Punjab held earlier this year. Mann envisioned that this will facilitate the industrialists in a big way by saving their time, money and energy.
He announced that the same colour coding will also be implemented in other sectors like housing and others to ensure optimum utilization of the land resources on one hand and facilitate the people on the other. Mann envisioned that this out-of-the-box idea will emerge Punjab as a front-runner state across the country in the industrial sector.