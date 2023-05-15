Woman shot dead at Gurdwara in Patiala for 'consuming liquor'

Harpreeet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: A 33-year-old woman was shot dead in Dukh Niwaran Sahib Gurdwara in Patiala on Sunday late night for allegedly being under the influence of liquor.

The 32-year-old Nirmaljit Singh Saini of Urban Estate in Patiala fired five rounds at the woman Pariminder Kaur killing her on the spot.

Sources said that Parminder Kaur had come to the historic gurdwara in Patiala from Zirakpur near Chandigarh. She was allegedly consuming liquor near the Sarovar (holy water tank).

A few devotees objected to her drinking. An attendant (volunteer) Sagar Malhotra stopped her. But Kaur got agitated. She allegedly broke the bottle and hit Malhotra on his arm.

Meanwhile, she was overpowered by the devotees and taken to the manager’s room. The manager tried to ask the woman her credentials and other details but she did not give a proper reply. Following this, the Gurudwara authorities informed the police.

While the police personnel were taking Kaur in their custody, Nirmaljit, who was standing nearby, shot dead Pariminder.

Nirmaljit is a property dealer and a regular visitor to the Gurdwara.

The attendant, Sagar Malhotra, was also injured in the firing. The police have recovered a few tobacco packets and a bottle of liquor from the spot where the murder took place, said sources.

Senior Superintendent of Police of Patiala Varun Sharma said, "Prima facie it seems Saini’s religious sentiments were hurt and he fired five rounds at the woman with his 32-bore licensed revolver of this four hit her and she died on the spot, while one bullet hit Malhotra. He is injured but out of danger. He was admitted to Rajindra Medical Collage and Hospital.’’

The woman was unemployed and an alcoholic. We traced her background and found a prescription in her bag which was of a private de-addiction centre at Patiala."

"They told the police that she was undergoing treatment for alcohol addiction and was having mood swings. We are trying to locate the family members or any relatives as no one has come forward to claim her body,’’ said Sharma and added that her mobile has been sent for technical analysis.

"The accused has been arrested and the weapon used in the crime has been recovered. The CCTV footage in the gurdwara has been scanned.’’

Meanwhile, additional police have been deployed around the gurdwara premises. A case of murder and arms act has been registered at Anaj Mandi Police station.

