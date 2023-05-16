Home Nation

184 fishermen freed from Pakistan jails reach Vadodara 

A total of 184 fishermen from Gujarat, who were released from a prison in Pakistan last Thursday, arrived at the Vadodara Railway station in Gujarat early on Monday.  

Published: 16th May 2023 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2023 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

The fishermen were caught by the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) nearly four years ago from the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) near Gujarat coast

The fishermen were caught by the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) nearly four years ago from the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) near Gujarat coast

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD:  A total of 184 fishermen from Gujarat, who were released from a prison in Pakistan last Thursday, arrived at the Vadodara Railway station in Gujarat early on Monday.  

The fishermen were caught by the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) nearly four years ago from the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) near Gujarat coast in the Arabian Sea, claiming they had crossed the notional border and entered Pakistani waters, the government said in a release. 

According to the release, the fishermen were apprehended by the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) four years ago from the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) in the Arabian Sea close to Gujarat coast, for violating the fictitious border and entering Pakistani waters. 

Raghavji Patel, state agriculture minister, and other local members of the ruling BJP met the fishermen at the Vadodara railway station. Indian fishermen, who had been detained for allegedly crossing the international maritime border were freed by Pakistani officials on May 13. Last week, Pakistan freed 198 Indian fishermen in total. 184 of them are from Gujarat, three each from Andhra Pradesh, Diu, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. 

According to a statement from the Gujarat government, “Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Agriculture Minister Raghavji Patel and Union Minister Parsottam Rupala were in constant contact with the central government for securing the release of Gujarati fishermen.” 

Of 184 fisherman, 152 are from Gir Somnath region, 22 from Devbhumi Dwarka, five from Porbandar, and one each from Junagadh, Jamnagar, Kutch, Valsad, and Navsari, local officials sent the fishermen in four buses from Vadodara to their final destinations. The Gujarat administration said in the Legislative Assembly in March that as of December 2022, up to 560 Gujarati fishermen were incarcerated in Pakistan. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fishermen Pakistan prison PMSA IMBL
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp