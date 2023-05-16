Home Nation

Manipur tribal MLAs seek separate administration

Huge population transfers between the valley and hills inhabited by the Kuki-Chin-Mizo-Zomi-Hmar have taken place.

Published: 16th May 2023 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2023 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

Manipur CM N Biren Singh

Manipur CM N Biren Singh (File Photo | PTI)

By Shahid Faridi
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  THE Manipur situation took a serious political turn on Monday with 10 tribal MLAs, including two ministers of the Biren Singh government, meeting Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi and demanding a separate machinery for the administration of the state’s tribal areas.

The MLAs gave a signed memorandum to the home minister,  in which they said: “The atrocities committed against the ethnic Kuki-Chin-Mizo-Zomi-Hmar minority community has left everyone aghast. That Manipur is now partitioned is a ground reality.

Huge population transfers between the valley and hills inhabited by the Kuki-Chin-Mizo-Zomi-Hmar have taken place. There are no tribals left in Imphal valley. There are no Meiteis left in the hills… There is a clear-cut partition of the state between tribal/Kuki hills and the Meitei valley. Our people have lost faith in the government and can no longer imagine resettling in the valley where their lives are no longer safe… The need is the formalisation of the separation through setting up a separate administration for the hills inhabited by our people.”

Sources said Shah asked them to work towards return of normalcy in the state. He also assured them that he would look into the issues raised by them.  The 10 MLAs are: Haokholet Kipgen, Ngursanglur Sanate, Kimneo Haokip Hangshing, Letpao Haokip, L M Khaute, Letzamang Haokip, Chinlunthang, Paolienlal Haokip, Nemcha Kipgen and Vungzagin Valte. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manipur tribal MLA Biren Singh
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp