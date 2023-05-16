No ban on ‘The Kerala Story’: Tamil Nadu government to Supreme Court

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Denying the allegations of a de facto ban in Tamil Nadu with regards to the movie ‘The Kerala Story’ and terming them as baseless, Tamil Nadu Government has told the SC that the movie was released in 19 multiplexes in Tamil Nadu on 05.05.2023 and there is no order banning the screening of the film. “After the release of the movie, multiplex owners took the decision to stop its screening in view of the criticism it received, lack of well-known actors, poor performances, and poor audience response,” the affidavit adds.

It has also been stated in the affidavit that the state had taken all necessary steps to safeguard the freedom of speech and expression. The affidavit has been filed in the plea filed by makers of ‘The Kerala Story,’ Sunshine Pictures Private Limited and Vipul Amrutlal Shah, which, apart from challenging the Mamata Banerjee government’s decision to ban the screening of the film, had also sought for the protection of screening the film in Tamil Nadu, alleging that the movie is facing a shadow ban. The Supreme Court on Friday had sought responses from TN government.

A bench headed by CJI DY Chandrachud laid emphasis on the fact that it was the state’s duty to provide adequate security to filmgoers and not cite a security threat and force theatres into withdrawing the film. The bench also asked TN government to specify the measures taken to provide security for screening ‘The Kerala Story’ and posted the plea for Thursday.

“Regarding TN, what is the state doing? It’s a public order situation. The state government cannot say that we’ll look the other way while theatres are being attacked, chairs being burnt,” CJI DY Chandrachud said. “We’re just saying give us an affidavit on what you’re (TN) is doing,” Justice PS Narasimha said to Advocate Amit Anand Tiwari appearing for the TN government, who said that there was no ban on the movie.

NEW DELHI: Denying the allegations of a de facto ban in Tamil Nadu with regards to the movie ‘The Kerala Story’ and terming them as baseless, Tamil Nadu Government has told the SC that the movie was released in 19 multiplexes in Tamil Nadu on 05.05.2023 and there is no order banning the screening of the film. “After the release of the movie, multiplex owners took the decision to stop its screening in view of the criticism it received, lack of well-known actors, poor performances, and poor audience response,” the affidavit adds. It has also been stated in the affidavit that the state had taken all necessary steps to safeguard the freedom of speech and expression. The affidavit has been filed in the plea filed by makers of ‘The Kerala Story,’ Sunshine Pictures Private Limited and Vipul Amrutlal Shah, which, apart from challenging the Mamata Banerjee government’s decision to ban the screening of the film, had also sought for the protection of screening the film in Tamil Nadu, alleging that the movie is facing a shadow ban. The Supreme Court on Friday had sought responses from TN government. A bench headed by CJI DY Chandrachud laid emphasis on the fact that it was the state’s duty to provide adequate security to filmgoers and not cite a security threat and force theatres into withdrawing the film. The bench also asked TN government to specify the measures taken to provide security for screening ‘The Kerala Story’ and posted the plea for Thursday.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Regarding TN, what is the state doing? It’s a public order situation. The state government cannot say that we’ll look the other way while theatres are being attacked, chairs being burnt,” CJI DY Chandrachud said. “We’re just saying give us an affidavit on what you’re (TN) is doing,” Justice PS Narasimha said to Advocate Amit Anand Tiwari appearing for the TN government, who said that there was no ban on the movie.