Home Nation

Post-Karnataka polls, Mamata Banerjee softens stand on backing Congress

Speaking to reporters at Kolkata on Monday, the TMC supremo said, “Wherever the Congress is strong, let them fight."

Published: 16th May 2023 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2023 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Indicating a rethink on her part following the Congress formidable victory in the Karnataka assembly polls, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said that her party will consider supporting the Congress wherever the latter is in a stronger position in the Lok Sabha election scheduled to be held next year. So far, the TMC and the Congress did not seem to have an understanding on the issue of forging a common front against the BJP.

Speaking to reporters at Kolkata on Monday, the TMC supremo said, “Wherever the Congress is strong, let them fight. We will give them support. There is nothing wrong in that”. The West Bengal CM has clarified her stand on the issue after years of antipathy towards the Grand Old Party.

Notably, efforts are being made by leaders such as Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to forge Opposition unity to take on the BJP’s juggernaut in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. The statement by Banerjee West Bengal CM comes close on the heels of a meeting held by Kumar in Kolkata with her.

However, she also said that the Congress has to back other parties to get support in the Lok Sabha election.
She also hinted that that she expects the seat-sharing formula giving priority to regional parties in areas where they are strong and in deciding the position from an electoral point of view. She categorically said, “Strong regional parties must be given priority”.

A couple of days ago, she had posted a significant tweet following the declaration of the assembly election results in Karnataka. “My salutation to the people of Karnataka for their decisive mandate in favour of change!” Mamata had said in a tweet. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Karnataka polls Mamata Banerjee
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp