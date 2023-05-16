Simultaneous polls in Maharashtra? MVA decides to initiate seat-sharing talks 

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: In view of the possibility of simultaneous Maharashtra state assembly polls and Parliamentary elections in May 2024, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has decided to start seat sharing discussion for both.

Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar said after the major defeat of BJP in Karnataka, there is talk within the BJP to advance the Maharashtra state assembly elections to May next year.

As per the election calendar, there is gap of six months between two elections. The Lok Sabha election is scheduled for May 2024, while Maharashtra assembly elections are to be held in November 2024.

But the BJP wants to advance the state assembly elections to May 2024. In this regard, Maharashtra BJP has also given presentations to its top leadership in Delhi.

“We want to prepare for any kind of scenario, whether the state assembly is advanced or not. We do not want to see ourself caught unprepared. Therefore, Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders are of the opinion that the alliance partners of MVA should start discussions for Lok Sabha as well state assembly elections. It will help us to identify the candidates for Lok Sabha and state assembly elections,” Ajit Pawar said.

He said this seat sharing issue was discussed in NCP chief Sharad Pawar called meeting at his residence.

In Maharashtra, there are 48 Lok Sabha seats and 288 state assembly members. NCP and Shiv Sena have five Lok Sabha members each, while Congress has only one. NCP has highest 54 members while Shiv Sena 16 and Congress 44 in Maharashtra state assembly elections.

