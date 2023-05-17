Home Nation

Trimbakeshwar temple entry incident: Conspiracy to form gangs in name of Hindutva, claims Raut

According to temple authorities, people from a different religion allegedly tried to enter the premises on Saturday night but security guards stopped them.

Published: 17th May 2023 08:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2023 08:12 PM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NASHIK: Amid row over the Trimbakeshwar temple entry incident, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday alleged a conspiracy to form gangs in the name of Hindutva to fan communal sentiments in the state.

Earlier in the day, members of Sakal Hindu Samaj sprinkled gomutra (cow urine) to purify the temple, one of 12 jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva, and performed aarti.

According to temple authorities, people from a different religion allegedly tried to enter the premises on Saturday night but security guards stopped them.

Speaking to reporters here, Raut claimed nobody tried to enter the Trimbakeshwar temple forcibly as projected, but a group of people was only following an old tradition on the day of the incident.

"Nothing wrong happened in Trimbakeshwar. There is an old tradition of offering 'dhup' (burning of incense) to our deities. This is a 100-year-old tradition of Sufi saint Gulab Shah Sandal and devotees offer 'dhup' at the steps of the Trimbakeshwar temple. The people of another religion just followed this tradition by visiting the entrance gate of the temple and moved forward," the Rajya Sabha member claimed.

He said such traditions are followed not only in Maharashtra but also across India and even the prime minister visits dargahs like Ajmer Sharif.

"As per my information, the temple administration was pressured to give a complaint letter to the police. The incumbent government grabbed power in an immoral way and it does not have the support of the people. I see a conspiracy to create gangs under the pretext of Hindutva and disturb communal harmony in Maharashtra," Raut alleged.

We are staunch Hindus and not hypocrites, he added.

He questioned Deputy Chief Minister and home minister Devendra Fadnavis' decision to set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the Trimbakeshwar incident.

"In the last 60 years, not a single riot took place on Ram Navami in Maharashtra but violence happened for the first time this year. Did you appoint SIT about the Ram Navami incident?" Raut asked.

Police registered an FIR on Tuesday against four persons on the charge of defiling a place of worship amid allegations that a group of people from a different religion had tried to force their way into the Trimbakeshwar temple, officials had said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Trimbakeshwar temple Sanjay Raut Sakal Hindu Samaj
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp