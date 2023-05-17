2008 Jaipur blast case: SC orders release of 4 acquitted by Rajasthan HC on conditions

NEW DELHI: FOUR persons, who were acquitted by the Rajasthan High Court in the 2008 Jaipur
bomb blast case that killed 71 persons and injured 185 others, will walk free as the Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered their release subject to certain conditions.
The four persons, who were awarded death penalty by the trial court but were acquitted by the HC, were Mohammad Saif, Mohammad Saifurrehman, Mohammad Sarvar Azmi and Mohammad Salman.
A bench of Justice AS Oka and Rajesh Bindal directed the persons to strictly comply with the HC’s order related to bail bonds and further asked the persons to submit their passports with the Rajasthan government.
The court also granted the Rajasthan government liberty to approach the apex court in case they fail to report to office of Rajasthan ATS. “How can the accused be kept in jail after they have been acquitted?” The bench had asked. The bench was of the opinion that “drastic action” of continued detention of four acquitted accused cannot be taken without hearing the accused and perusing the records.
“Before we examine the drastic prayer made by Attorney General, we will have to examine the evidence and other material on record before the high court and we will have to hear the accused. We, therefore, direct in three weeks from today, the complete paper book is filed on record on the basis of soft copies supplied by the Court”, the bench said in its order.
The court called for the entire records from the trial court and also directed the Rajasthan government to ensure that the same is received in eight weeks. Although the court ordered their release, it also issued notice in the pleas filed by the relatives of 2008 Jaipur serial blasts victims and the Rajasthan government against the HC decision to acquit four men who were on death row. The court while posting the pleas for August 9, however, stayed that part of the order wherein the HC had ordered for initiation of inquiry and disciplinary proceedings against the investigating officers.
Also in top court
Interim anticipatory bail for Srinivas
BV Srinivas, national chief of INC was granted interim anticipatory bail in the sexual harassment case filed against him by a party member in Assam. A bench of Justices BR Gavai and Sanjay Karol while granting him relief took into account the timing of the complaint, and that she did not tweet anything against him earlier.
No interference with Delhi HC’s order
“Rooh Afza is an established brand. You were selling some kind of medicine and suddenly you start drinks with similar sounding names,” SC remarked as it upheld Delhi HCs order of restraining manufacture and sale of “Dil Afza.” A bench of CJI DY Chandrachud, Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala refused to interfere with the HC order.