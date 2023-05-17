2008 Jaipur blast case: SC orders release of 4 acquitted by Rajasthan HC on conditions

The court called for the entire records from the trial court and also directed the Rajasthan government to ensure that the same is received in eight weeks. Although the court ordered their release, it also issued notice in the pleas filed by the relatives of 2008 Jaipur serial blasts victims and the Rajasthan government against the HC decision to acquit four men who were on death row. The court while posting the pleas for August 9, however, stayed that part of the order wherein the HC had ordered for initiation of inquiry and disciplinary proceedings against the investigating officers.