Arjun Ram Meghwal replaces Kiren Rijiju as law minister

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India gets a new Law Minister as the President of India on May 18 assigned the independent charge of the Law Ministry to Arjun Ram Meghwal.

“The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, has been pleased to direct the following reallocation of portfolios among Ministers in the Union Council of Ministers :- The portfolio of Ministry of Earth Sciences be assigned to Shri Kiren Rijiju. (ii) Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State be assigned the independent charge as Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice in addition to his existing portfolios, in place of Shri Kiren Rijiju,” the press release stated.

Kiren Rijiju who took over as the Law and Justice Minister on July 8, 2021 has now been allocated the portfolio of Ministry of Earth Sciences. The Sports Minister and the Minister of State for Minority Affairs at that time, Rijiju got the coveted portfolio following the resignation of senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad.

It has been been a privelege and an honour to serve as Union Minister of Law & Justice under the guidance of Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji. I thank honble Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, all Judges of Supreme Court, Chief Justices and Judges of High Courts, Lower… pic.twitter.com/CSCT8Pzn1q — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) May 18, 2023

The newly appointed Meghwal was the Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and the Minister of State for Culture. He had served as a Chief Whip and Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises.

NEW DELHI: India gets a new Law Minister as the President of India on May 18 assigned the independent charge of the Law Ministry to Arjun Ram Meghwal. “The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, has been pleased to direct the following reallocation of portfolios among Ministers in the Union Council of Ministers :- The portfolio of Ministry of Earth Sciences be assigned to Shri Kiren Rijiju. (ii) Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State be assigned the independent charge as Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice in addition to his existing portfolios, in place of Shri Kiren Rijiju,” the press release stated. Kiren Rijiju who took over as the Law and Justice Minister on July 8, 2021 has now been allocated the portfolio of Ministry of Earth Sciences. The Sports Minister and the Minister of State for Minority Affairs at that time, Rijiju got the coveted portfolio following the resignation of senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); It has been been a privelege and an honour to serve as Union Minister of Law & Justice under the guidance of Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji. I thank honble Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, all Judges of Supreme Court, Chief Justices and Judges of High Courts, Lower… pic.twitter.com/CSCT8Pzn1q — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) May 18, 2023 The newly appointed Meghwal was the Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and the Minister of State for Culture. He had served as a Chief Whip and Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises.