Home Nation

Arjun Ram Meghwal replaces Kiren Rijiju as law minister

President Droupadi Murmu, as advised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has reallocated portfolios among ministers in the Union Council of Ministers, a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

Published: 18th May 2023 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2023 01:19 PM   |  A+A-

Kiren Rijiju with newly appointed law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.(Photo tweeted by @KirenRijiju)

By Shruti Kakkar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India gets a new Law Minister as the President of India on May 18 assigned the independent charge of the Law Ministry to Arjun Ram Meghwal. 

“The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, has been pleased to direct the following reallocation of portfolios among Ministers in the Union Council of Ministers :- The portfolio of Ministry of Earth Sciences be assigned to Shri Kiren Rijiju. (ii)   Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State be assigned the independent charge as Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice in addition to his existing portfolios, in place of Shri Kiren Rijiju,” the press release stated. 

Kiren Rijiju who took over as the Law and Justice Minister on July 8, 2021 has now been allocated the portfolio of Ministry of Earth Sciences. The Sports Minister and the Minister of State for Minority Affairs at that time, Rijiju got the coveted portfolio following the resignation of senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad.

The newly appointed Meghwal was the Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and the Minister of State for Culture. He had served as a Chief Whip and Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arjun Ram Meghwal Kiren Rijiju Law minister
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp