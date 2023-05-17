Bhopal Diary

Leader of Opposition (LoP) and veteran Congress MLA Dr Govind Singh has written to chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, alleging that he isn’t being provided facilities (including official vehicle and requisite security) by various district administrations in line with the LoP’s official protocol. He has quoted two examples of not being given official vehicle and adequate security to travel to Congress programs last year in Khargone and recently in Morena district. He has demanded action against the officials responsible for not providing him facilities in line with LoP’s official protocol. He further added that similar incidents have happened in other districts too.