Bhopal Diary

Cong veteran in talks with BJP leader?
Hoping to capitalise on the reported discontent brewing within the ruling BJP in Panna district, former MP minister and senior Congress leader Mukesh Naik is believed to be in talks with a powerful Lodhi caste woman BJP leader, who has been side-lined by the saffron party since 2018 assembly polls. The Congress veteran, who wants to contest the polls from one of the seats of Panna district, hopes that the disgruntled BJP veteran would help his electoral cause in the year end polls. Senior Congress leader Mukesh Naik, had won from Pawai seat of Panna district in 2013, defeating present MP minister Brijendra Pratap Singh.
Temple corridor to be dedicated to Goddess
The first temple corridor ‘Devi Lok’ dedicated to a Hindu Goddess in MP, will come up at the scenic Salkhanpur town of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s home district Sehore. The Salkhanpur town is famous for housing the revered hilltop shrine of Goddess Bijasan and the Devi Lok will be developed there on the lines of Ujjain’s Mahakal Lok temple corridor in Ujjain. The Bhoomi Pujan and Shila Pujan (foundation laying for the corridor) which will be held on May 31, will be preceded by Shila and Chunri Yatras in villages on May 28 to collect bricks/stones for foundation of the corridor.
‘LoP writes to CM about not getting facilities’
Leader of Opposition (LoP) and veteran Congress MLA Dr Govind Singh has written to chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, alleging that he isn’t being provided facilities (including official vehicle and requisite security) by various district administrations in line with the LoP’s official protocol. He has quoted two examples of not being given official vehicle and adequate security to travel to Congress programs last year in Khargone and recently in Morena district. He has demanded action against the officials responsible for not providing him facilities in line with LoP’s official protocol. He further added that similar incidents have happened in other districts too.
