Doctors peeved at NMC notification on licence transfer

“We are discussing the matter as the gazette notification is ambiguous and vague. It has used objectionable terms. In a country facing acute shortage of specialised doctors, how can NMC restrict them from practicing in another state?” said IMA president Dr. Sharad Kumar Agarwal when reached for comments by this newspaper. “We will be writing to NMC and the Health minister, marking a copy to the Prime Minister. It is clear that the notification was not vetted properly, and the NMC issued it in a hurried manner,” he said.