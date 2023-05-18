Home Nation

Indian Navy carries out extensive searches for Chinese fishing vessel that sank with 39 on board

The vessel, Lu Peng Yuan Yu 028, sank approximately 900 nautical miles from India with the crew including nationals from China, Indonesia and Philippines

Published: 18th May 2023 08:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2023 08:16 PM   |  A+A-

The P-8I aircraft is the Indian Navy’s long-range maritime patrol aircraft (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a swift humanitarian response, the Indian Navy deployed its Air Maritime Reconnaissance assets in the Southern Indian Ocean Region (IOR) to search for a Chinese fishing vessel which sank with 39 crew on board.

The vessel, Lu Peng Yuan Yu 028, sank approximately 900 nautical miles from India with the crew including nationals from China, Indonesia and Philippines.

The Indian Navy said, “P8I aircraft have carried out multiple and extensive searches despite adverse weather and located multiple objects possibly belonging to the sunken vessel.” The P-8I aircraft is the Indian Navy’s long-range, multi-mission maritime patrol aircraft.

In addition, as an immediate response, “Search and rescue (SAR) equipment was deployed at the scene by the Indian aircraft on request of PLA (N) ships closing the area,” the Navy added.

In a display of India’s obligations as a credible and responsible partner for ensuring safety at sea, the Indian Navy units also coordinated SAR efforts with other units in the area and guided the PLA (N) warships transiting to the scene of the incident, said the Indian Navy.

ALSO READ | Govt keen on ‘all women’ R-Day parade in 2024

“The Indian Navy continues to remain deployed to provide all possible assistance to the ongoing SAR efforts,” it added.

The Indian Ocean Region comprises the Indian Ocean and the countries that border it including Australia, India, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Madagascar, Somalia, Tanzania, South Africa, the United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

The Indian Ocean is the third largest water body in the world with vital sea lanes of communication crisscrossing it and plays an important role in running Asia’s largest economies. Other than the commercial fishing done in the area, around 80 per cent of the world’s seaborne oil trade passes through this ocean which is the connecting link between the east and the west.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Navy Indian Ocean
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp