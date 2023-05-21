Home Nation

No ID proof needed for exchanging Rs 2000 notes

The slip that was shared had a column that required the depositor to furnish their ID proof to deposit the said amount.

Published: 21st May 2023 04:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2023 04:17 PM   |  A+A-

2000 Rupees

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The signs of panic and confusion have begun to set in two days after the government’s announcement to withdraw Rs 2,000 currency notes. The State Bank of India (SBI) on Sunday issued a clarification saying that one does not need to furnish identification proof or fill requisition slips for exchanging 2000-rupee notes up to a limit of Rs 20,000 at a time.

The social media platforms on Saturday erupted in frenzy/anger after a Twitter user shared, what he called, a requisition slip for exchanging Rs 2000 denomination notes up to Rs 20,000 at a time. The slip that was shared had a column that required the depositor to furnish their ID proof to deposit the said amount. People were aghast at the pain it would cause depositors if they had to fill out the requisition slip and also furnish ID proofs.

While the authenticity of the requisition slip shared by the said user on Twitter was not established till SBI came out with the clarification, where it says Annexure III (that asked for requisition slip to be filled with ID proof) stands withdrawn.

The finance ministry sources, however, say that RBI or banks have not prescribed any form or slip of any nature for the exchange of Rs 2000 notes.

