'Flying colours': 12-year-old Chhattisgarh girl clears class X exams

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: Nargis Khan, a 12-year-old Class 7 student appeared for the Class 10 Board exam and passed with 90.5 per cent marks. The daughter of a small farmer and resident of Ghumka village in Balod district, Nargis is an exceptional student and has been a topper in her class.

A student of the Chhattisgarh government Atmanand English medium school, Nargis has excellent mathematical skills and a strong command of the English language, said her father Firoz Khan.

Khan had, last year visited several offices, including of the Governor, chief minister and the district collector seeking approval to allow her to appear for Class 10 exams this year. Impressed with her confidence and potential, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had asked the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) to take an expedient decision for Nargis’ education prospects.

The CGBSE allowed her to appear in the Class 10 board exam on the basis of her outstanding academic performance, medical reports and high intelligence quotient (IQ) level test score, which was conducted by the district government hospital and the clinical psychology department of the composite regional centre of social justice and empowerment ministry, said Prof V K Goyal, secretary CGBSE.

A student needs to be of 15 years age to appear in class 10 board exams, according to the rule. Nargis is the first student in Chhattisgarh to pass the Class 10 board exam at her age and achieve a remarkable feat. Meanwhile, Nargis is not satisfied with the result and has applied for a re-evaluation.

“Till class 6, she always topped securing 99 per cent. With her zeal and high diligence towards study, we even had to sometimes ask her to take a break”, her father told this newspaper.

Along with Class 10, she also appeared for the Class 7 exam this year and secured 91 per cent marks. “My dream is to clear the UPSC exam and serve the country”, she said.

The Chhattisgarh CM, appreciating her extraordinary talent and accomplishment, assured her of facilitating free coaching for the competitive exams in the future.

