Home Nation

Former Mumbai NCB chief Sameer Wankhede alleges death threats, submits letter to police

The Indian Revenue Service officer claimed he and his wife have been receiving death threats and also abusive messages on social media platforms over the last four days.

Published: 22nd May 2023 08:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2023 08:22 PM   |  A+A-

Sameer Wankhede

Former Zonal Director of Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau Sameer Wankhede being escorted to the Bombay High Court, in Mumbai, on May 22, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Former Mumbai NCB chief Sameer Wankhede, accused in a cruise 'drug bust' bribery case, on Monday submitted a letter to the office of the Mumbai police commissioner seeking protection after claiming he and his wife were receiving death threats for the last few days.

An official said a letter was sent to the police commissionerate in south Mumbai through a representative of Wankhede.

The Central Bureau of Investigation booked Wankhede and four others on May 11 for allegedly seeking a bribe of Rs 25 crore from actor Shah Rukh Khan for not implicating the actor's son Aryan in the Cordelia cruise 'drug bust' case.

Wankhede, who has been booked for alleged criminal conspiracy and threat of extortion as well as provisions pertaining to bribery under the Prevention of Corruption Act, was questioned by the CBI in connection with the case on Saturday and Sunday.

ALSO READ | 'Punished for being patriot', says Sameer Wankhede on CBI raids in Rs 25 crore bribery case

The Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer claimed he and his wife Kranti Redkar have been receiving death threats and also abusive messages on social media platforms over the last four days.

The FIR against Wankhede and four others was based on a report of then Deputy Director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Gyaneshwar Singh, who headed a Special Enquiry Team in the cruise ship 'drug bust' case after allegations of irregularities surfaced.

Wankhede last week said the FIR was registered against him because he had lodged a complaint against Singh with the National Commission for Scheduled Castes.

Wankhede has alleged Singh humiliated and harassed him during an inquiry since the former belonged to a backward community.

The Bombay High Court on Monday extended Wankhede's interim protection from any coercive action, such as arrest, in the case till June 8.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sameer Wankhede drug bust Cordelia Aryan Khan Shah Rukh Khan
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp