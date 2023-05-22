Home Nation

India, US launch working group on education and skill development to boost employability

The two countries discussed skilling and vocational education; certification and recognition; matchmaking between US and Indian higher educational institutions and engaging with the private sector.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Acknowledging the importance of skilling and vocational education in the industry-centred era, India and the US on Monday launched the India-US Working Group on Education and Skill Development.

The Union Ministry of Education and the US Department of State virtually launched the India-US Working Group on Education and Skill Development, with the aim to enhance cooperation and collaboration between the two countries in the field of education and skill development.

Neeta Prasad, Joint Secretary for International Cooperation, Ministry of Education, and. Donald Lu, Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, US Department of State co-chaired the Working Groups from India and US respectively.

The establishment of the India-US Working Group on Education and Skill Development was announced by the leaders on the sidelines of the 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue held between India and the US in Washington DC on April 11 last year.

“Recognizing the need to align skills training programs with industry requirements, both sides agreed to foster partnerships between educational institutions, industry stakeholders, and relevant government agencies. This collaboration aims to address skills gaps, enhance employability, and promote entrepreneurship in both countries,” according to a statement issued by the ministry.

The delegations emphasized the significance of certification and recognition mechanisms in ensuring the quality and portability of skills across borders.

India explained the importance of mutual recognition of academic qualifications and skill certifications which is essential for smooth mobility of students and professionals between the two countries.

Recognizing the potential for collaboration in the field of higher education, the delegations discussed the importance of matchmaking between higher educational institutions in India and US.

They acknowledged the benefits of promoting student and faculty exchanges, joint research programs, and collaborative projects between universities and colleges of both countries.

The delegations agreed to encourage and facilitate such partnerships to foster academic and cultural exchange, enhance educational quality, and promote innovation and knowledge-sharing.

Both sides agreed to encourage greater inter-linkages amongst the educational institutions. Indian side proposed that developing joint/dual and twinning courses in areas of mutual interest could be explored.

They also acknowledged the importance of engagement with the private sector to align the education sector with the needs of the job market.

Acknowledging the vital role of the private sector in driving innovation, creating job opportunities, and supporting the education sector, the two countries agreed to explore avenues to promote public-private partnerships in education and skill development initiatives.

Noting that student and faculty exchanges are at the heart of the knowledge partnership between both countries, India highlighted the need for expeditious visa issuance and reaffirmed their ongoing efforts on this issue.

