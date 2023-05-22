Maharana Pratap birth anniversary: MP CM announces to set up memorial for warrior king in Bhopal

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced to set up ‘Veer Shiromani Maharana Pratap Lok’ in Bhopal to inspire future generations about legendary Rajput warrior king Maharana Pratap’s struggle.

Addressing the main event to mark Maharana Pratap Jayanti (which was declared a public holiday in the state) on Monday, Chouhan said the life and words of Maharana Pratap will be depicted at the memorial. Along with it, the contribution of his seven associates Bhamashah, Punjabhil, Chetak and others will also be pictorially depicted.

The CM further announced that stories of bravery and valour of Maharana Pratap will be taught in the school curriculum in the state. Along with this, Maharana Pratap Welfare Board will also be constituted.

The event held at the state capital’s Lal Parade Ground, was attended among others by union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar (who hails from the Rajput/Kshatriya caste) and great warrior king’s descendent Maharaj Kumar Dr Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar.

Recalling the commitment of Maharana Pratap to protect the motherland, the CM said, “It is my vow that those who are against the country will not be spared. It is our religion to eliminate terrorists.”

Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that the MP CM has done a historic work by declaring Maharana Pratap's birth anniversary as a holiday in MP and installing the statue of Queen Padmavati in Bhopal.

The statue was unveiled on Monday.

