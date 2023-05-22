NIA arrests JeM operative ahead of G20 meet in Jammu and Kashmir

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: In a major breakthrough, a day before the G20 tourism meeting in Srinagar, the NIA on Sunday arrested a Jaish-e-Mohammad operative who was sharing sensitive information about the movement of troops with his Pakistani handlers. According to an NIA spokesman, the agency’s sleuths arrested Jaish operative Mohammad Ubaid Malik of Kupwara for his involvement in a terror-related conspiracy.

“He was in constant touch with a Pakistan based-JeM Commander. Investigations revealed that he was passing on secret information, especially regarding the movement of security forces to the Pak-based commander. Incriminating documents show his involvement in furtherance of terror activities in J&K has been recovered from him,” he said.

The arrest came hours ahead of the start of the G20 tourism working group meeting in Srinagar on Monday. The third G20 tourism working group meeting under India’s presidency is being held in Srinagar between May 22 and 24. The G20 meeting would be held at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar.

About 200 guests including foreign delegates and select Indian officials would stay at Taj Vivanta and Lalit Grand Palace hotels on the banks of Dal Lake. The delegates are expected to visit the Mughal gardens, botanical garden, Royal Springs Golf Course and Polo View for sightseeing. They would also enjoy a Shikara ride.

However, planned visits by delegates to the world-famous ski resort of Gulmarg and Dachigam National Park have been cancelled on account of security concerns. Police had in April arrested an over-ground worker of Jaish Farooq Ahmad Wani, who was working in a five-star hotel in Srinagar as a driver. The officials, however, attributed the dropping of venues to the busy schedule of the delegates.

Heavy security arrangements have been put in place for the G20 event, including the deployment of anti-drone systems. It will be the first major international event in J&K after the dilution of Article 370. The road from the airport to the G20 venue has been spruced up for the big event. Srinagar is all set to welcome the guests.

