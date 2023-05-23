Census to go online, capture data based on self-assessment, says Shah

Amit Mukherjee By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Union government will conduct the census electronically, in which every person will fill the data on self-evaluation basis to ensure accuracy. It will cover more than 35 parameters of socio-economic status, said Home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Monday.

Shah, who inaugurated the Janganana Bhavan in the national capital, said that in the census which will henceforth be conducted online using a digital platform, every person will have the right to fill the data, covering more than 35 parameters of socio-economic status. Shah also launched a web portal for birth and death registration, upgraded SRS mobile application for geofencing and a web portal for online sale of census publications that will help planners and researchers to work on future development models. He said census data is helpful in making the basic plan of development and providing basic amenities to the underprivileged and the exploited.

Shah also announced the launch of the history of all the census exercises held since 1981, which have been compiled and published in the form of a book. Shah said that the registration of birth and death is very important for any country and it helps in making development plans. Keeping this in mind, the government has now made this process easier by making it online, he said.

He said for many years the development of our country “was only demand-based and piecemeal”. “For the all-round and all-inclusive development of a country with such a huge geographical diversity, it is essential that development planning is based on data, for which we have no better means than the census.”

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the new census will be the foundation for developing the country in a universal and comprehensive manner,” Shah said. He said that earlier there was also no link between the people conducting the census and those working on development planning.

Stating that the information will be collected and compiled based on 35 parameters of socio-economic status, the minister said, “The data which should be available for development was not there in the earlier censuses, nor was there a system for its analysis.”

