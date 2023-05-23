China bid to strengthen infra, connectivity in Middle Sector

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amidst protracted tensions along the Line of Actual Control, China is continuing to strengthen its infrastructure and connectivity in the comparatively peaceful Middle Sector. As high density troop deployment from both sides continues in Eastern Ladakh, India is also strengthening its infrastructure and defences.

Sources on Monday confirmed that the Chinese side is focusing on air connectivity at the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) camps. Apart from realignment and construction of a new link road, helipads are coming up at Sarang, Poling and Jindu (opposite Niti Pass).

A new PLA camp near Niti Pass has also been spotted, sources said. Niti Pass was an ancient trading route between India and Tibet. It has remained closed since the 1962 war with China. Sources said helipads will help in quick deployment and improved supply for Chinese troops in the area.

The Chinese are also constructing border settlement villages with one coming up at a place 45 km off Tholing, across the Middle Sector, with a likely military complex close to the village. Work at both the locations is nearing completion.

Speaking on the Chinese infrastructure build up, defence analyst Maj Gen Sudhakar Jee (Retd) said China wants to tire India down through strategic encirclement. “Besides raising the cost of enhanced troops, China is activating dormant sectors like the Middle Sector to tire down India and force it to post additional troops and cause imbalance in its national security strategy,” he opined.

The Indian side is also pushing for troop and infrastructure beef-up, including along the Middle Sector. This necessitated the re-organisation of troops along with positioning arms and equipment and commensurate infrastructure.

NEW DELHI: Amidst protracted tensions along the Line of Actual Control, China is continuing to strengthen its infrastructure and connectivity in the comparatively peaceful Middle Sector. As high density troop deployment from both sides continues in Eastern Ladakh, India is also strengthening its infrastructure and defences. Sources on Monday confirmed that the Chinese side is focusing on air connectivity at the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) camps. Apart from realignment and construction of a new link road, helipads are coming up at Sarang, Poling and Jindu (opposite Niti Pass). A new PLA camp near Niti Pass has also been spotted, sources said. Niti Pass was an ancient trading route between India and Tibet. It has remained closed since the 1962 war with China. Sources said helipads will help in quick deployment and improved supply for Chinese troops in the area. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The Chinese are also constructing border settlement villages with one coming up at a place 45 km off Tholing, across the Middle Sector, with a likely military complex close to the village. Work at both the locations is nearing completion. Speaking on the Chinese infrastructure build up, defence analyst Maj Gen Sudhakar Jee (Retd) said China wants to tire India down through strategic encirclement. “Besides raising the cost of enhanced troops, China is activating dormant sectors like the Middle Sector to tire down India and force it to post additional troops and cause imbalance in its national security strategy,” he opined. The Indian side is also pushing for troop and infrastructure beef-up, including along the Middle Sector. This necessitated the re-organisation of troops along with positioning arms and equipment and commensurate infrastructure.