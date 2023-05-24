Cow politics in Chhattisgarh intensifies ahead of elections

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: The obsession with cows in Indian politics is nothing new. In Chhattisgarh, where the polls are scheduled for later this year, the issue seems to have taken centre stage with the BJP targeting the Congress-led state government’s flagship programme on gauthans (premises to house cows).

The leaders and cadres of the saffron party have launched a statewide campaign called ‘Chalbo gauthan, kholbo pol’ (Visit gauthan, expose irregularities). It claimed that the implementation of the Gauthan scheme is not just in disarray but the programme is being run allegedly through fraudulent means by diverting the funds of Central schemes like MGNREGA and that of panchayats.

“It’s a fraud being committed in the name of cows. The scale of corruption is around Rs 1,300 crore,” said Arun Sao, state BJP president, who led his party cadres to inspect such cattle shed units located in the Mungeli district.

In Chhattisgarh, there are 8412 villages with such units operating under the Suraji Gaon Yojana, which is said to have given a boost to rural economic activities across the state. BJP leaders claimed that they found the arrangement of water, fodder, sheds etc inadequate and that cows were missing in some of the gauthans.

The Congress denied the BJP’s allegations, saying it was an attempt to defame the scheme aimed at serving the cows and had got universal appreciation.

“As the elections are approaching, the BJP has begun thinking about gauthans. What were they doing during the last three years when the programme had been initiated? They should better give constructive suggestions that we can follow and improve upon the working of gauthans,” said Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

