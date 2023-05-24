Har Shikhar Tiranga: Unique expedition launched to hoist tricolour at highest points of all states

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Mountaineers of the National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (NIMAS) in Dirang in Arunachal Pradesh are on a unique expedition named Har Shikhar Tiranga (HST). The team is in the midst of a mission to hoist the national flag on the highest point of every state of India for the first time.

On Monday, the team summited Mt Purgyal (6,816 m) in Himachal Pradesh. It is at the LAC and has been climbed for the first time in May. The peak is usually climbed in July or August when snow is less.

It tested the technical and physical strength of the team. "We had to carry our things on our own and had to pitch an extra camp. Mules were not able to cross due to excessive snow," said Colonel Ranveer Singh Jamwal, NIMAS director. It is technically challenging due to snow, rocks and undulating rock features and took the team eight hours to cross 400 metres. In total, from the base camp to the summit and back, it took 12 days.

The mission was flagged off by Pema Khandu, Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, from NIMAS, Dirang. “It is a matter of pride for us that such a rare mission has begun from Arunachal Pradesh,” he said.

It is the brainchild of Colonel Jamwal who is a veteran of more than 52 successful expeditions and is the only Indian to have summited Mount Everest three times and climbed the Seven Summits, touching the highest points of the seven continents.

Har Shikhar Tiranga is a campaign under the aegis of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to take the tricolour to all the states of the country and hoist it on the summits to mark the 75th year of independence and to commemorate India's G20 presidentship.

But the journey has not been easy right from the beginning. The team summited Mt Gorichin (6,488 m) in Arunachal Pradesh in October and by December, they had touched the highest points of the seven states in the Northeast. This success was a test which Colonel Jamwal had set for the team to gauge their determination before going ahead with the expedition.

It is expected to climax with the summit of Mt Jongsong (7,462 m) in Sikkim, which is technically challenging and also rarely climbed, with only three recorded summits.

The expedition will be officially completed by October 15, which includes a buffer for contingencies related to terrain, weather and other unpredictable scenarios.

"This expedition has a long term aim as it is going to give a reason to people of each state to be proud of such points and it can raise interest among the youth to visit the points at least once, thus stimulating tourism potential too," said Colonel Jamwal.

“It was a dream to hoist the Indian flag on all the highest points of the nation. It took us more than three months to plan this campaign. It’s a movement for my motherland, to do something that has never been done,” he said. He further added, “Har Shikhar Tiranga intends to spread the gesture of inclusivity, inculcate and promote the spirit of adventure, and capture the vibrant landscape, unique culture and unadulterated remote areas in our states."

The lowest in terms of elevation will be Someshwar Fort in Bihar which is around 800 m and is expected to be touched in August.

The highest peak under Indian control is Kanchenjunga (8,586 m) in Sikkim but is closed for climbs. The next is Nanda Devi (7,816 m) but it’s a world heritage site and national biosphere reserve. Thus the highest climbable mountain in India is Mt Kamet (7,756 m) which the team will summit in June.

Some of the other highest points include Anamudi in Kerala, Doddabetta in Tamil Nadu, Mt. Kalsubai in Maharashtra, Mt. Reo Purgyil in Himachal and Guru Shikhar in Rajasthan. “Nun Peak on the border of J&K and Ladakh is the only peak which includes the two Union Territories,” said Jamwal.

NIMAS offers training across land, air and water, allowing civilians to experience challenges across a variety of outdoor surfaces as well as pursue a career in adventure sports.

