Four killed in Uttarakhand, cyclonic storm alert issued till May 27

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Four people and 26 cattle were killed in incidents of strong thunderstorms and lightning across Uttarakhand on Tuesday night.

According to the Disaster Management Department, "Three people died and six were injured in accidents of falling and uprooting trees as a result of thunderstorms at various places across the state due to deteriorating weather on Tuesday evening."

Four people were buried under a 100-year-old Peepal tree that was uprooted in Ansari Market in Jwalapur. Two hours later, Irfan, Sameer and Harsh were rescued. Irfan's condition is said to be critical, he has been referred to the Higher Medical Center.

According to the police, Munir (10), who went missing from the spot, was found buried under the debris around 1.45 am.

He was declared dead at the hospital. In Haridwar, Yogesh, a resident of Sonipat, died after a tree fell on him in the Kotwali area.

On the other hand, a huge tree fell on a moving car in Manpur West on Rampur Road in Haldwani, killing the driver on the spot.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Tanuj Semwal, a high court lawyer. Tanuj was a resident of Pauri and his daughter lives in Rudrapur. The family lives in Nainagaon, Nainital. Two trees fell on the road near Buddha Park in Kotdwar, injuring one person.

26 goats have been reported to have died due to lightning in the Bugyal area, about 12 km from Qamar village. The revenue department is collecting stock of the damage from the villagers.

Uttarkashi SP Arpan Yaduvanshi told the TNIE, "Traffic on Yamunotri highway was suspended after a landslide near Khaneda-Kisala in Uttarkashi.

The district administration has declared a holiday for some schools on Thursday as a precautionary measure after the state meteorological department forecast issued a cyclonic storm alert till May 27.

