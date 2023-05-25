Home Nation

PIL in SC seeking President Murmu to inaugurate new Parliament building

The PIL said Lok Sabha Secretariat violated the Constitution by not inviting the President for the inauguration.

Published: 25th May 2023 02:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2023 02:57 PM

FILE - The Rajya Sabha chamber inside the new Parliament Building complex. (Photo | MoHUA)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A PIL was filed in Supreme Court on Thursday seeking a direction that the new Parliament building should be inaugurated by the President of India Droupadi Murmu on May 28.

The statement issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat on May 18, and invites issued by the Secretary-General, Lok Sabha, about the inauguration of the new Parliament building, is in violation of the Indian Constitution, the PIL filed by advocate Jaya Sukin said.

"That Prime Minister is appointed by the President and other ministers are appointed by the President on the advice of the Prime Minister. The President of India is authorised to appoint constitutional functionaries such as Governors, Judges of both the Supreme Court and high court, Comptroller and Auditor General of India, chairman and manager of the Union Public Service Commissioner, Chief Election Commissioner, Financial Commissioner, and other Election commissioners," the plea said.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat, Union Ministry of Home Affairs, and Ministry of Law and Justice are made parties in the case.

It stated, "Respondent's (Secretary and Union) decision is illegal, Arbitrary, high-handed, whimsical and unfair, abuse of authority and against the principles of natural justice."

"Respondents has violated Indian Constitution and Constitution is not being respected. Parliament is the supreme legislative body of India. The Indian Parliament comprises of the President and the two Houses - Rajya Sabha (Council of States) and Lok Sabha (House of the People). The President has the power to summon and prorogue either House of Parliament or to dissolve Lok Sabha," it added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the new Parliament complex which is scheduled to take place on May 28. At least 21 opposition parties have decided to boycott the PM's decision to preside over the inauguration ceremony instead of President Droupadi Murmu.

