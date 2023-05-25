Rift between Scindia loyalists, BJP MP KP Yadav continues to widen in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The rift between Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia’s loyalists and the first-time Lok Sabha member from Guna seat Dr KP Singh Yadav (who defeated Scindia in 2019 polls) continues to widen.

In the latest development, the Guna MP launched a scathing attack on Wednesday, against Scindia loyalists for apologizing for the union minister’s 2019 Lok Sabha polls defeat from the constituency, which has long been considered Scindia family’s pocket-borough.

Three-time former Congress MLA from Mungaoli seat Gajram Singh Yadav (who joined the BJP along with Scindia in 2020) made controversial remarks at a recent event organized by the Yadav community.

The ex-MLA apologized on behalf of the people for the 2019 BJP Lok Sabha poll win from Guna. He further added that Scindia would contest Guna in 2024 and winning would be an atonement of the 2019 sin at the Yadav Samaj event.

"It’s unfortunate that Scindiaji or any other BJP leaders present on the stage didn’t stop the former MLA from making the utterances which were actually against the BJP,” Yadav said.

“By apologizing for his (Scindia) 2019 Lok Sabha polls defeat is nothing but a disservice to BJP. It wasn’t my win but the victory of the candidate fielded by the BJP led by PM Modi. By apologizing, Scindia's loyalists actually are conveying the message that they are hurt by the 2019 victory of the BJP. These utterances can only be made by moorkhs (foolish) people, it’s high time party leadership takes notice of such indiscipline,” Yadav said on Tuesday.

“Scindiaji is a senior leader and union minister, such utterances which belittle the BJP, shouldn’t have happened from the public stage, where he was present,” the BJP MP told the TNIE.

Yadav added that at a time, when the BJP across the country, including the assembly polls-bound MP, is preparing to celebrate the completion of nine years of the Modi government, making such utterances will not only send a wrong message to people but also give the Congress a weapon to attack us.

It's not the first time that Scindia loyalists have apologized for their leader’s 2019 poll loss. According to Yadav, other Scindia loyalists, including MP ministers Mahendra Sisodiya and Brajendra Yadav too have made similar statements.

The Guna MP (who defeated the four-time sitting MP Scindia by over 1.25 lakh in 2019 polls) was also pained at not being invited to his own caste’s meeting (organised by Scindia loyalists) in an assembly segment of his parliamentary constituency.

The opposition Congress was quick to latch on to the opportunity of using Yadav’s latest outbursts against Scindia loyalists to target Scindia and the BJP.

A video of Yadav’s outburst was tweeted by multiple Congress handles on the Twitter, including by the official Twitter handle of the MP Congress to the Rajya Sabha member-cum-national general secretary in-charge (communications) Jairam Ramesh. Tweeting a short video of Guna MP Yadav’s outburst, Ramesh tweeted, “Naa ghar ke rahe, naa ghat ke (fall between two stools).”

Importantly, while Scindia quit the Congress and joined the BJP in March 2020, once his protégé and present Guna MP Dr KP Singh Yadav quit Congress and joined the saffron party in 2017.

