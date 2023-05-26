9,699 fail in Hindi exam in Uttarakhand; experts flag concern as students struggle in own mother tongue

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: As many as 9699 students have failed in their Hindi board exams in the Uttarakhand High school-Intermediate examination this year. These include 3263 boys and 1721 girls in High school and 2923 boys and 1792 girls in Intermediate.

According to the Council of Secondary Education 1,26,192 students took the examination in Hindi subject in high school this year, out of which 124208 students passed while 4984 students failed. A 123009 students had appeared for the intermediate examination. Of these, 118294 passed and 4715 candidates failed. In high school and intermediate, 6186 students and 3513 girls failed in Hindi.

Of late, students seem to be losing interest in Hindi. Anjali Rawat Naithani, co-convenor of the IT cell of Uttarakhand Bharatiya Janata Party Mahila Morcha claims that a major reason why we lag behind in oral and written Hindi is that today's younger generation wants to excel in English in their race for jobs as most multinational companies are on the look out for students fluent in English.

Anju Saini, a senior teacherfrom Biharigarh, Uttarakhand said, "If we are not able to keep our grip on our mother tongue Hindi, our values, culture and social values will suffer a setback".

Social activist and educationist Sujata Paul quipped, "we're engaged in building education on a hollow foundation."

Pass percentage on subjects

Hindi- 96.14 per cent

Urdu- 96.78 per cent

Punjabi- 99.59 per cent

Bengali- 100 per cent

English- 95.55 per cent

Sanskrit- 96.77 per cent

Mathematics- 86.47 per cent

Home Science- 97.33 per cent

Science- 86.30 per cent

Social Science- 94.04 per cent

Information Technology- 98.04 per cent

Agriculture- 98.59 per cent

DEHRADUN: As many as 9699 students have failed in their Hindi board exams in the Uttarakhand High school-Intermediate examination this year. These include 3263 boys and 1721 girls in High school and 2923 boys and 1792 girls in Intermediate. According to the Council of Secondary Education 1,26,192 students took the examination in Hindi subject in high school this year, out of which 124208 students passed while 4984 students failed. A 123009 students had appeared for the intermediate examination. Of these, 118294 passed and 4715 candidates failed. In high school and intermediate, 6186 students and 3513 girls failed in Hindi. Of late, students seem to be losing interest in Hindi. Anjali Rawat Naithani, co-convenor of the IT cell of Uttarakhand Bharatiya Janata Party Mahila Morcha claims that a major reason why we lag behind in oral and written Hindi is that today's younger generation wants to excel in English in their race for jobs as most multinational companies are on the look out for students fluent in English.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Anju Saini, a senior teacherfrom Biharigarh, Uttarakhand said, "If we are not able to keep our grip on our mother tongue Hindi, our values, culture and social values will suffer a setback". Social activist and educationist Sujata Paul quipped, "we're engaged in building education on a hollow foundation." Pass percentage on subjects Hindi- 96.14 per cent Urdu- 96.78 per cent Punjabi- 99.59 per cent Bengali- 100 per cent English- 95.55 per cent Sanskrit- 96.77 per cent Mathematics- 86.47 per cent Home Science- 97.33 per cent Science- 86.30 per cent Social Science- 94.04 per cent Information Technology- 98.04 per cent Agriculture- 98.59 per cent