BJP leader arrested for collecting money in the pretext of providing govt jobs

Following the arrest, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) expelled the accused Moon Ingtipi from her position in Kishan Morcha as well as the party.

By IANS

GUWAHATI: A BJP leader has been arrested in Assam's Karbi Anglong district for allegedly collecting Rs 9.52 crore from a number of people in the name of providing them government jobs, an official said on Friday.

Moon Ingtipi, a leader of the Kishan Morcha wing of the BJP, was arrested on Thursday. Following the arrest, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) expelled her from her position as well as the party.

A senior police officer told IANS on Friday that they have received numerous complaints against her, and on the basis of an official complaint, they launched an investigation.

"We uncovered enough evidence to make an arrest. The police team is looking into the situation more thoroughly," said Karbi Anglong district's Additional SP, Nayan Barman.

After Ingtipi allegedly demanded a significant sum of money from some people under the pretence of offering them jobs in various government departments in Assam, the matter recently came to light.

Ingtipi is accused of extorting approximately Rs 9.52 crore from a number of people.

Some of the victims who suffered financial losses said that Ingtipi had previously used Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's name to collect money.

A victim told the reporters: "She also stated that Tuliram Ronghang, the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, is her close friend."

Following her arrest, the Assam unit of BJP dismissed her from her position in Kishan Morcha and asked her to quit the party.

The BJP leadership, however, remained silent over the accusations made against Moon Ingtipi and her detention.

