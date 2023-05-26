New Parl building inauguration: 'Boycott gang' insulting legacy of their own leaders, freedom fighters, alleges Puri 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri Friday hit out at the Congress and those objecting to the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the "boycott gang" is insulting the legacy of their own leaders and the freedom fighters.

In a series of tweets, Puri cited an old article of the Time Magazine published in 1947 which he said was a must read for those who wish they had built the magnificent new Parliament instead of Prime Minister Modi.

#WATCH | #NewParliamentBuilding: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri says, "An article was published in the Time Magazine of America in 1947 and all those who are protesting (against the inauguration of new parliament building) should read this article and gain knowledge about what… pic.twitter.com/BZfmmU8LnU May 26, 2023

In another tweet, the minister said on that momentous day, a havan was performed, the pithambaram made from silk and gold was wrapped around the PM by representative of the Adheenam who escorted the Sengol to Delhi by a special aircraft.

Payasam from that morning's pooja at the Nataraja temple was brought as prasad. This piece should show a mirror to the naysayers, Puri said, adding that the "boycott gang is actually insulting the legacy of their own leaders and the freedom fighters".

On that momentous day, a havan was performed, the pithambaram made from silk & gold was wrapped around PM by representative of the Adheenam who escorted the Sengol to Delhi by a special aircraft. Payasam from that morning's pooja at the Nataraja temple was brought as prasad. pic.twitter.com/M11EGfQaf2 — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) May 26, 2023

The ceremony to inaugurate the new Parliament building will begin with an early morning havan and a multi-religion prayer on Sunday followed by a formal opening in the Lok Sabha chamber by Prime Minister Modi.

As many as 25 parties are expected to attend the inauguration of the new Parliament building on Sunday even as 20 opposition parties have decided to boycott the event.

The Opposition has stepped up its attack on Prime Minister Modi over the inauguration of the new Parliament building, with the Congress saying "one man's ego and desire for self-promotion" has denied the first tribal woman President her constitutional privilege to inaugurate the complex.

ALSO READ: One man's ego has denied President's privilege to inaugurate new Parliament: Congress

The BJP has alleged that the opposition parties have decided to boycott the inauguration just because it has been built at the initiative of Prime Minister Modi.

The BJP also appealed to the opposition parties to attend the "historic day" of its inauguration by showing a "big heart".

