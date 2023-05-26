Shinde-led Shiv Sena stake claim to 22 Lok Sabha seats; BJP says 'can't lose to Opposition without fight'

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: The differences between BJP and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena surfaced on Friday over sharing the power and allocations of Lok Sabha seats for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Shinde’s Shiv Sena Lok Sabha MP Gajanan Kirtikar alleged that BJP has been giving them 'step-motherly' treatment. He said that Shinde's Sena has 41 MLAs and 13 Lok Sabha MPs, but they still have not been given proper respect by the BJP.

“Earlier Shiv Sena was not part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), but now we are part of the NDA. We should be given the status and respect as NDA alliance partners. We have been treated badly by the BJP,” Kirtikar alleged.

Kirtikar also said that the Shiv Sena will demand 22 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls from Maharashtra.

Kirtikar pointed out that the Shiv Sena had won 18 seats out of 22 in the 2019 LS polls. In 2019, the BJP and Shiv Sena contested 26 and 22 seats respectively.

“It’s our right to get the 22 seats as we contested 22 seats in the last 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Our party should get our share,” Kirtikar said.

The statement comes hours after a meeting of Shiv Sena MPs was held on Wednesday night under the leadership of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at his official residence.

The party decided that the Shinde-led Sena will contest 22 out of 48 seats, as per the traditional BJP-Shiv Sena seat-sharing formula.

On the other hand, BJP leaders refused to comment on the demand of Shin Sena for Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“Everyone knows what is the real strength of Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena in Maharashtra. They may be demanding 22 seats, but it is highly impossible because conceding more seats to the Shinde-led Shiv Sena means throwing the seats to the Opposition without any major fight. BJP wants to contest as many seats in Lok Sabha. We may accommodate them in state assembly elections, but not in Lok Sabha elections. Here, each seat is very important and crucial if BJP wants to come into power,” said a senior BJP leader who requested anonymity.

Sources said that BJP has already started preparing for the Shiv Sena seats including Kalyan-Dombivali where CM Eknat Shinde’s son Dr Shrikant Shinde is a Lok Sabha member. “We have entrusted the responsibility to our union ministers for the Lok Sabha in Maharashtra. Therefore, Shinde and his people should not expect more in Lok Sabha seat distributions,” he added.

