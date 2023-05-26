Wrong claims on Sengol causing anguish, says pontiff of TN mutt that presented it to Nehru

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Sengol was handed over to Lord Mountbatten and then it was presented to Jawaharlal Nehru in 1947 to symbolise the transfer of power from the British and wrong claims made in this respect by some people have caused sadness, the head of a Tamil Nadu monastery said here on Friday.

Speaking to reporters here, Tiruvavaduthurai Aadeenam's Ambalavana Desika Paramacharya Swami said the Sengol that was away from the gaze of people would now be prominently displayed in Parliament for the world to see.

This was the first response of the pontiff following the political controversy that erupted over the Sengol.

To a question on proof of the Sengol's handing over, the pontiff said there was evidence including photographs and reports that appeared in newspapers and magazines in 1947.

"To claim that the Sengol was not given is wrong information," he said.

Answering a query, the pontiff said dissemination of 'wrong information' (by some people) in respect of the Sengol caused sadness.

He also displayed a math publication that had photographs on the handover of the Sengol in 1947.

"It is a matter of pride for Tamil Nadu that the Sengol has gone from the Tiruvavaduthurai Aadeenam located in the Chola country (region ruled by the Cholas). The sceptre signified righteousness for a just and fair regime and there are references to the Sengol in Tamil literature including the classic didactic work Tirukkural," the pontiff noted.

On Hindu religious motifs on the Sengol, he said, "In keeping with the traditions followed during the reign of the Chola empire, the Sengol was made and the Rishaba (Nandi, the Bull) symbol was placed on it."

ALSO READ | Set to adorn new Parliament, 'Sengol' was prized possession of Allahabad Museum for seven decades

The spiritual leader said, "Sengol is a sign of Dharma, the Nandi is a symbol of Dharma; it symbolised protection of Dharma for all the times to come."

He also cited a Tamil Shaivite hymn to underscore the importance of Nandi symbolising Dharma.

About two months ago, the Centre had hinted on placing the Sengol inside the new Parliament building.

The Union government has invited them for the inaugural event.

"We are happy the Sengol that was confined to a museum will be placed in the new Parliament building. We have been invited and will be going. The Sengol will be presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

The pontiff said Rajaji and other leaders reached out to the Tiruvavaduthurai Aadeenam over the question of symbolising the transfer of power from the British.

In 1947, the math was headed by Ambalavana Desika Paramacharya Swami and it was decided to make a Sengol in sync with tradition to symbolise independence and the power transfer.

An order was placed with Chennai-based Vummudi Bangaru Jewellers to make a five-foot long Sengol and it was done accordingly by the firm.

The math delegation, which included Sadai Swami alias Kumaraswamy Thambiran, Manicka Oduvar and nadaswaram maestro T N Rajarathinam Pillai reached Delhi.

It was the Thambiran Swami who handed over the Sengol to Lord Mountbatten who presented it back to the Swami and it was taken out in a procession to the residence of Jawaharlal Nehru in Delhi to the accompaniment of traditional music.

Eventually, the Sengol was presented by the Thambiran Swami to Nehru symbolising the power transfer, he said.

It was handed over to the first Prime Minister of India Nehru following recitation of hymns from the Thevaram, he added.

In Tamil, the word Aadeenam denotes both a Shaivite monastery and the head of such a math.

Thevaram is a collection of revered Tamil Shaivite devotional hymns.

CHENNAI: The Sengol was handed over to Lord Mountbatten and then it was presented to Jawaharlal Nehru in 1947 to symbolise the transfer of power from the British and wrong claims made in this respect by some people have caused sadness, the head of a Tamil Nadu monastery said here on Friday. Speaking to reporters here, Tiruvavaduthurai Aadeenam's Ambalavana Desika Paramacharya Swami said the Sengol that was away from the gaze of people would now be prominently displayed in Parliament for the world to see. This was the first response of the pontiff following the political controversy that erupted over the Sengol.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); To a question on proof of the Sengol's handing over, the pontiff said there was evidence including photographs and reports that appeared in newspapers and magazines in 1947. "To claim that the Sengol was not given is wrong information," he said. Answering a query, the pontiff said dissemination of 'wrong information' (by some people) in respect of the Sengol caused sadness. He also displayed a math publication that had photographs on the handover of the Sengol in 1947. "It is a matter of pride for Tamil Nadu that the Sengol has gone from the Tiruvavaduthurai Aadeenam located in the Chola country (region ruled by the Cholas). The sceptre signified righteousness for a just and fair regime and there are references to the Sengol in Tamil literature including the classic didactic work Tirukkural," the pontiff noted. On Hindu religious motifs on the Sengol, he said, "In keeping with the traditions followed during the reign of the Chola empire, the Sengol was made and the Rishaba (Nandi, the Bull) symbol was placed on it." ALSO READ | Set to adorn new Parliament, 'Sengol' was prized possession of Allahabad Museum for seven decades The spiritual leader said, "Sengol is a sign of Dharma, the Nandi is a symbol of Dharma; it symbolised protection of Dharma for all the times to come." He also cited a Tamil Shaivite hymn to underscore the importance of Nandi symbolising Dharma. About two months ago, the Centre had hinted on placing the Sengol inside the new Parliament building. The Union government has invited them for the inaugural event. "We are happy the Sengol that was confined to a museum will be placed in the new Parliament building. We have been invited and will be going. The Sengol will be presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said. The pontiff said Rajaji and other leaders reached out to the Tiruvavaduthurai Aadeenam over the question of symbolising the transfer of power from the British. In 1947, the math was headed by Ambalavana Desika Paramacharya Swami and it was decided to make a Sengol in sync with tradition to symbolise independence and the power transfer. An order was placed with Chennai-based Vummudi Bangaru Jewellers to make a five-foot long Sengol and it was done accordingly by the firm. The math delegation, which included Sadai Swami alias Kumaraswamy Thambiran, Manicka Oduvar and nadaswaram maestro T N Rajarathinam Pillai reached Delhi. It was the Thambiran Swami who handed over the Sengol to Lord Mountbatten who presented it back to the Swami and it was taken out in a procession to the residence of Jawaharlal Nehru in Delhi to the accompaniment of traditional music. Eventually, the Sengol was presented by the Thambiran Swami to Nehru symbolising the power transfer, he said. It was handed over to the first Prime Minister of India Nehru following recitation of hymns from the Thevaram, he added. In Tamil, the word Aadeenam denotes both a Shaivite monastery and the head of such a math. Thevaram is a collection of revered Tamil Shaivite devotional hymns.